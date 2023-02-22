William Knight Cut From UFC After Perplexing UFC Vegas 69 Showing

William Knight’s low activity rate at UFC Vegas 69 against Marcin Prachnio resulted in the UFC deciding not to re-sign him.

MMA Fighting confirmed the news with UFC officials on Tuesday following an initial report by UFC Roster Watch.

Knight lost to Prachnio in a one-sided defeat at UFC Vegas 69 last Saturday. Despite his knockout power, Knight was hesitant to throw strikes throughout the fight, totaling just eight total strikes over three rounds, per UFC Stats.

Knight received death threats from some fans after the loss, as he shared in a post-fight social media post. Now, Knight is a free agent and will now ponder his next MMA stop.

The loss to Prachnio wasn’t Knight’s only setback in recent months. He’s lost three in a row, including a TKO loss to Devin Clark last April and a unanimous decision loss to Maxim Grishin.

Knight earned a shot in the UFC after a 2020 win on Dana White’s Contender Series. After winning his debut at UFC 253, he went on to lose four of his next six fights in the Octagon.

Before his up-and-down run in the UFC, Knight found success in promotions such as CES and Cage Fury FC. He won nine of his first ten professional fights overall.

Knight’s split from the UFC shows that the promotion doesn’t have much patience when it comes to fighters who are afraid to pull the trigger when opportunities surface.

What is your reaction to William Knight’s UFC split?