William Knight: Fans Are ‘Threatening My Life’s After UFC Vegas 69 Loss

Fans have not been reacting too kindly to William Knight after his recent setback at UFC Vegas 69.

Knight squared off against Marcin Prachino in bout that left many fans dissatisfied, and people took to the internet to complain. While Prachino was victorious, setting the record for most leg kicks landed in a three-round UFC contest, the story of the fight was the fact that Knight threw just 31 strikes through the entire 15-round affair.

William Knight Responds to Critics

Following the fight at UFC Vegas 69, William Knight unsurprisingly had to face a lot of criticism for his inactive performance. However, he feels that a line has been crossed, when it comes to some of the messages he has been receiving.

In a video on his Instagram page, Knight addressed the justified reactions to his lackluster outing, saying that he could not even pretend that this was his best effort, and that he simply froze in the spotlight. That said, he is not happy with the fact that he has been getting death threats in his inbox, even if he can understand the struggle of people who bet money on him to win.

“At the end of the day, I went out there, froze up, I didn’t do my part, I lost the fight. I lost that fight. You guys didn’t lose that fight. I lost that fight,” Knight added. “Some of y’all want me to win, some of y’all bet on me, I understand. I completely get it. In life, human beings aren’t perfect, but I’m taking ownership of my actions because I didn’t do shit. Exactly what happened, I stood there, I froze, and I take full responsibility.

“I know what I must do for my next fight. I know what I need to do, and I understand. All these crazy-ass inboxes of threats, all of these inboxes of disrespect, I get it. Y’all have a right to be angry. I read messages, y’all threatening my life, y’all talking crazy, saying I don’t belong in the UFC, all of this other stuff, but when I was undefeated for three years, y’all were riding the wave,” Knight continued. “At the end of the day I have my legit fans, my legit people, I have you guys. For the rest of you that are just here for the ride to watch me fall, you got what you wanted.”

No matter how you felt that contest went, sending death threats to professional fighters like William Knight is an ugly thing to do. The good news is that MMA fans have short-term memory, and if he can get back on track with his next performance, he may find himself returning to their good graces.

What did you make of William Knight’s performance at UFC Vegas 69?