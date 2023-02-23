Woman Who Accused Conor McGregor Of Yacht Assault Drops Lawsuit

The woman who accused former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor of ‘punching and kicking’ her during an assault on his yacht last summer has dropped the lawsuit.

Last year, it was revealed that a woman, later named as Samantha Murphy, claimed to have been attacked on McGregor’s yacht. She reported the incident, which took place during the MMA star’s 34th birthday celebrations, whilst giving a statement at Sundrive Garda station in Crumlin.

At the time, McGregor was quickly cleared of any wrongdoing, with Spain’s Guardia Civil insisting that it had “ruled out that the perpetrator was Conor McGregor himself or that he was even involved.”

But earlier this year, the incident hit the headlines once again having been initially archived. After the alleged victim’s lawyers filed an appeal for reform in order to reopen the case, some troubling details emerged.

In Murphy’s account of the events, the former UFC titleholder was accused of kicking and punching her before forcing her to flee into the water with a broken arm.

While a spokesperson for McGregor refuted the accusations, an application for an order requiring the Irish star to preserve evidence relating to the case, including CCTV and phone footage, was scheduled to be acknowledged in the High Court next week.

Alleged Victim Drops Legal Action A Week Before Court Involvement

Despite the case being reopened following its initial archiving, Murphy has now dropped the civil action case she was pursuing against her compatriot, whom she was noted as having reconnected with in Ibiza shortly before the alleged assault.

The woman is said to have filed High Court papers earlier this week to end the case just a month after the appeal to reform. Murphy’s lawyer Alvaro Blasco told the Irish Independent that a “notice of discontinuance” was filed after it was decided that she wanted the case terminated.

While it’s unclear what contributed to the sudden decision to call for the case to be struck out, it comes at a good time for McGregor, who’s is looking to have focus remain on his upcoming return to the Octagon.

The Irishman is currently filming for this year’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, which he’s coaching opposite Michael Chandler ahead of a planned fight later this year.

