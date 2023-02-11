Yair Rodríguez Names Who He Favors In UFC 284 Main Event

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodríguez feels the more efficient fighter will win the UFC 284 main event tonight.

Rodríguez will face Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title at UFC 284. A fight afterward, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt.

Volkanovski vs. Makhachev at UFC 284 is the latest in a series of champion vs. champion matchups in recent years. It is the first since Israel Adesanya faced Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 259.

Volkanovski and Makhachev also enter tonight’s bout with double-digit win streaks. The two fighters will battle not only for Makhachev’s lightweight belt but for the bragging right of the top pound-for-pound spot.

Just days away from the action, Rodríguez has given his breakdown for the UFC 284 main event.

Yair Rodríguez Weighs In On Alexander Volkanovski/Islam Makhachev

During his UFC 284 pre-fight media day, Rodriguez revealed who he feels has the better chance between Makhachev and Volkanovski.

“I’m not counting out Alexander Volkanovski because I know he’s capable of doing a lot of things in that cage,” Rodriguez said. “I just think Islam uses his weapons better, and I think Alexander is gonna have to be really, really smart in order for him to get the win. I think Islam has better chances to win, honestly. But I don’t count Alexander Volkanovski out.”

Rodriguez could face Volkanovski next for the unified featherweight title if he gets past Emmett. He earned the interim title shot after defeating Brian Ortega via injury stoppage at UFC Long Island last year.

Volkanovski most recently defended the featherweight belt against Max Holloway at UFC 276. After his trilogy with Holloway, the division needs new, fresh challengers, such as Rodriguez.

Makhachev is the betting favorite entering UFC 284. This after defeating Charles Oliveira via submission at UFC 280 last October.

Rodriguez is as intrigued by the UFC 284 headliner as anyone, but he feels Makhachev has more ways to win in his first lightweight title defense.

