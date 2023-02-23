Teddy Atlas Compares Yair Rodriguez’s Striking To Boxers

Famed boxing coach and commentator Teddy Atlas recently delivered some lofty praise regarding Yair Rodriguez’s striking following the latter’s win at UFC 284.

“El Pantera” joined the UFC in 2014 after winning Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, and the Mexican started his time in the promotion with a string of victories before being stopped by former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 211.

The 30-year-old has only been facing top featherweight competition since losing to Edgar, and a 2022 win over Brian Ortega was enough for the UFC to book him in an interim title fight opposite Josh Emmett in the co-main event of UFC 284. Rodriguez’s dynamic striking has largely defined his career, but “El Pantera” secured his first submission win in the UFC when he locked up a triangle choke on Emmett late in the second round of their fight.

The title-winning performance put the Mexican in pole position to be the next challenger for Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, who came up short in his bid to become a two-division champion in the UFC 284 main event.

“He’s Got Such A Huge Arsenal”

It may have been Rodriguez’s grappling that ultimately got him the win against Emmett, but on his YouTube channel Atlas raved about the 30-year-old’s kicking ability following his performance at UFC 284.

Rodriguez has been known for his kicks throughout his time in the UFC. (Jasmin Frank/USA TODAY Sports)

“Rodriguez, you know he’s got such a huge arsenal,” Atlas said. “That’s the thing that impressed me with Rodriguez, how dimensional he is with everything. He can do everything. And he throws freakin’ kicks around like boxers throw jabs. I mean it’s crazy. I mean you know, a boxer throws a jab, he’s like flicking kicks around. Like with the same kind of regularity and fluidity as a fighter throwing jabs. It’s pretty crazy. And it makes him very dangerous, it makes him – well right now it made him interim champion is what it made him, to be specific about it.”

Even though Volkanovski suffered a decision loss against Makhachev, Rodriguez probably shouldn’t expect to have any sort of momentum advantage if and when he challenges “The Great” to unify the featherweight titles.

The Australian surprised a lot of fans with the way he held his own on the mat with the larger Makhachev, and it looked as if Volkanovski was starting to take over late in the fight before things went to the scorecards. The 34-year-old had only lost once in his career prior to UFC 284, and he’s also successfully defended his featherweight title four times already.

What do you think of Atlas’ comments regarding how Rodriguez throws his kicks the way boxers throw jabs?

