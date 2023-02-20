“You’re A Champion Now. Wrap It Up” – Islam Makhachev On His Mother Urging Him To Retire

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev recently shed some light on his parents’ thoughts on his fighting career.

Back at UFC 280, Makhachev ascended to the lightweight throne with a dominant second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira. Earlier this month at UFC 284, the Dagestani Sambo master retained his gold via unanimous decision in a tough war with Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

Now with one defense to his name, Makhachev could well look to ultimately succeed the three-successful defenses record in the UFC lightweight division in the coming years. Doing so would put him ahead of his pal and former training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC icon BJ Penn, and current Bellator contender Benson Henderson, who all hit the three-defense mark.

Makhachev, who endures brutal weight cuts to reach 155lbs, has also expressed interest in pursuing championship glory at welterweight down the road as well.

According to the current lightweight kingpin, one of his parents would prefer he bowed out before potentially reaching such milestones.

“I Told Her Khabib Defended His Title” – Islam Makhachev On His Mother’s Retirement Request

In a recent interview with UFC Russia, Islam Makhachev revealed that his father watches all of his fights, His mother, meanwhile, doesn’t watch combat sports at all and would prefer her son retires now while he’s on top of the lightweight scene. For Makhachev, retirement simply isn’t an option right now, and he was quick to cite ‘The Eagle’s title retention success before retirement as a key reason why.

“My mother doesn’t watch fights, not just my fights – fights in general,” Makhachev explained. “She doesn’t like seeing people hit each other. When I came home there were a lot of people there. [My mother] said, ‘You’re a champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?’

“I told her Khabib defended his title and I need to do the same. It’s a hard topic for my mother. My father’s the opposite. He watches all the fights.”

Makhachev’s next steps as Lightweight Champion remain unclear. The general consensus for now is he will either rematch Charles Oliveira or meet Beneil Dariush depending on who wins their upcoming clash.

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next?