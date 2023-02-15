Watch: YouTuber Sneaks Into UFC 284 And Main Event Ringwalk

A YouTuber managed to sneak his way into UFC 284 and all the way to Alexander Volkanovski‘s ring walk over the weekend.

MikeyT, an Australian YouTuber and prankster, recently uploaded a video of how he managed to sneak into UFC’s Perth event this month.

MikeyT searched far and wide online for a staff certificate as well as information on what the UFC 284 staff would be wearing. The forged credential worked like a charm as he was quickly let backstage with it.

Posing as a staff member, the vlogger presented himself as a videographer and managed to get access to the arena, even filming Justin Tafa’s walkout.

Ahead of the night’s main event, he managed to get a quick interview in with popular vlogger and Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak. Determined to push the envelope even further, the Aussie prankster let Majlak know he wasn’t actually a member of the event’s staff. MikeyT then worked on worming his way into UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski’s walkout and was able to watch the main event with a ringside view!

You can follow MikeyT’s journey below.

UFC 284 Main Event Stakes Called Into Question

Back at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski agreed to a fight with two prizes up for grabs: Makhachev’s lightweight gold and Volkanovski’s pound-for-pound No.1 status.

After five grueling, competitive rounds, the Dagestani star managed to hold onto his title via unanimous decision. Makhachev was quick to point out his new expected place as the top-ranked P4P fighter in the UFC after the fight.

(Photo: UFC)

However, this week’s UFC rankings update has kept Alexander Volkanovski in the top spot. Makhachev is still at No.2. The only major change to the P4P rankings this week was Jon Jones‘ re-entry into the top 10 ahead of his long-awaited return to the Octagon next month.

Makhachev has since claimed the lack of change in the rankings is an example of an alleged anti-Russian bias in the UFC.

What lengths would you go to have witnessed the UFC 284 main event ringside?