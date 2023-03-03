“A Little On The Small Side” – Jon Jones on First Faceoff With Ciryl Gane

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones’ long-awaited heavyweight debut is just one day away.

After three years of rumors and weightlifting videos, ‘Bones’ is finally making good on his decade-long promise to eventually compete in the 265lbs class. Jones is getting thrown into the deep end against No.1 contender Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

The pre-fight press conference saw ‘Bones’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ finally come face to face. Jones, who rarely makes eye contact during such interactions, appeared to be sizing Gane up then and there.

In a subsequent interview with BT Sport, ‘Bones’ seemed to be in good spirits. He talked up the growth the UFC has seen in the years since he last competed. Jones also expressed gratitude to the fans for their support and enthusiasm.

Jon Jones Feeling “Dominant”

The longtime light heavyweight kingpin also had a curious observation in regards to his opponent. According to ‘Bones’, both he and his wife were surprised at his size compared to Gane’s.

“That was my first time meeting Ciryl in person,” Jones said. “It’s funny, in my mind, I just viewed him as being this big man that was just massive. And I looked over at my wife in the front row and she’s like ‘Jon, you look big.'”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping pointed out that Jones and Gane looked to be a similar size. While Jones felt Gane was surprisingly “small,” he noted that, ultimately, this is a test of MMA skills rather than size or strength.

“Yeah, you know, Ciryl had a sweatshirt on, and a jean jacket over and to me, I felt like he was a little on the small side,” Jones explained. “It’s not a size competition, it’s not a weightlifting competition or any of that stuff. It’s ultimately an MMA test, and just looking him in the eyes, it felt really good, I just felt my dominance in that moment. And I’m excited to put it on him.”

Catch Jon Jones comments about his first face-off with Ciryl Gane right here:

"I thought Gane was a massive man"



"To me, he looked a little on the small side, I felt my dominance at that moment" 💪@JonnyBones on coming face-to-face with Ciryl Gane for the first time…💬#UFC285 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/4M92OeR8BC — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 3, 2023

Do you think Jon Jones will get the better of Ciryl Gane?