Alexa Grasso Dismisses ‘Decline’ Narrative Surrounding Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight title challenger Alexa Grasso doesn’t feel Valentina Shevchenko is on the decline entering UFC 285.

Grasso will face Shevchenko in the UFC 285 co-main event this Saturday night. It’s a part of one of the biggest cards of the year, featuring Jon Jones’ long-awaited return.

Grasso and Shevchenko have been complimentary of one another heading into their flyweight slugfest. Shevchenko faced arguably the biggest challenge of her flyweight reign at UFC 275, winning a razor-thin split decision at UFC 275.

Some, including Grasso’s former opponent Maycee Barber, feel Shevchenko’s last fight shows that she isn’t the indomitable force at flyweight some feel she is. While Grasso thinks Shevchenko isn’t unbeatable, she feels the idea that Shevchenko’s peak is in the past is an empty argument.

Alexa Grasso: Valentina Shevchenko Wasn’t Exposed In Last Fight

MMA Junkie

During her UFC 285 media day, Grasso gave her thoughts on Shevchenko’s perceived decline in performance.

“Sometimes you can’t be all-around perfect, sometimes you do something wrong and people will judge: ‘Oh, you’re not good anymore'” Grasso said. “But I think she’s great. She’s always training, a good athlete, and I’m just expecting the best version of Valentina for this fight.”

Grasso enters UFC 285 off of a win over Viviane Araújo in a UFC Fight Night headliner in October. She’s won four straight overall, including wins over Barber and Joanne Wood.

Before the close win over Santos, Shevchenko earned dominant title defenses against the likes of Lauren Murphy, Jennifer Maia, and Jessica Eye. Since becoming the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion, she’s run through some of the top contenders in the division’s young history.

As Grasso gets ready to potentially pull off the upset this weekend, she feels she’ll get the best Shevchenko yet inside the Octagon.

