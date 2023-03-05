Alexa Grasso Mural Painted in Mexico after UFC 285 Title Upset (Video)

It was not long after Alexa Grasso submitted Valentina Shevchenko, before her homeland was celebrating her performance.

Few were expecting Grasso to have the performance she did, against the long-reigning champion in Shevchenko. Not only did she give the champ trouble on the feet, winning the first round on all the judge’s scorecards, but she was able to capitalize on a rare offensive mistake from Shevchenko, taking her back and tapping her out in the closing seconds of the fourth round at UFC 285.

Alexa Grasso Mural Painted in Mexico

With this win, Alexa Grasso became the first Mexican-born woman to win a title in the UFC, further demonstrating the growth in this market by also becoming the third Mexican to currently hold a title. So naturally, her home country is incredibly proud of what she has accomplished, especially considering what she overcame to get there.

To show support for the Mexican fighter, artist Mode Orozco made a mural for Grasso, much like they did for fellow Mexican champions Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez recently. The mural even featured her title belt over her shoulder, demonstrating how quick the turnaround time was for this piece.

As previously noted, this artist has previously done piece for other Mexican-born champions, each one bringing the moment of their historic victories to life with an impressive realistic art style. Their latest piece, in dedication to Grasso, is no exception to this trend of incredible murals.

Alexa Grasso is not the last of the wave of Mexican fighters to vy for a title in 2023, with Irene Aldana potentially facing Amanda Nunes. This is certainly a great time to be an MMA fan, if you are from that part of the world.

Do you think we will see four UFC champions from Mexico by the end of 2023?