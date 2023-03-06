Aljamain Sterling & Henry Cejudo Nearly Come To Blows At UFC 285

Tensions are fuming between UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo ahead of their rumored fight.

Sterling and Cejudo were both in attendance for UFC 285 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The card was headlined by Jon Jones’ triumphant return for the heavyweight title in a win over Ciryl Gane.

Cejudo, who was there to support his teammate Jones, ran into Sterling backstage at the event. A war of words ensued and the two sides became heated, forcing security personnel to separate the two sides.

Sterling and Cejudo are rumored to face off later this year at UFC 288, although a formal announcement hasn’t been made by the promotion. In the meantime, they nearly got the action started early at UFC 285.

Aljamain Sterling & Henry Cejudo Come Face-To-Face At UFC 285

Watch Cejudo and Sterling have a backstage altercation below.

Things are heating up between Cejudo and Sterling backstage at #UFC285 🔥 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Nr3hAX6XiR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

Things have been relatively cordial between Sterling and Cejudo, although their friendly encounters might be running out. Sterling is also working with Dominick Cruz, Cejudo’s last opponent, to gameplan for the fight.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since his retirement following a win over Cruz at UFC 249. He’s called out Sterling, Alexander Volkanovski, and others ever since, and has the chance to re-claim the bantamweight throne.

Sterling earned the title via disqualification at UFC 259 before defending it against Petr Yan at UFC 273. His last defense came against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 last October.

It’s uncertain if the Sterling/Cejudo flare-up was a genuine altercation or an attempt to promote the fight, but things appear to be heating up ahead of their matchup later this year.

