Aljamain Sterling Wants Jon Jones To “Keep The Same Energy” And Acknowledge That Francis Ngannou Is Still The UFC HW Champion

Aljamain Sterling thinks that the comments Jon Jones directed at a previous opponent set a precedent he needs to maintain when discussing former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Jones joined the exclusive club of two-division UFC champions when he claimed the vacant heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285. Some fans wondered how “Bones” might fair in his heavyweight debut against the former interim champion, but the 35-year-old silenced most doubters by submitting Gane with a guillotine choke just over two minutes into their fight.

“Bones” now holds the UFC’s heavyweight title, but the belt was only vacant because of the UFC’s decision to let Ngannou walk away from the promotion earlier this year. Those circumstances have led to some questions about who should be considered the “real” heavyweight king, and the UFC’s bantamweight champion believes that Jones should consider the comments he previously directed at his rival Daniel Cormier.

Jones needed just over two minutes to submit Gane at UFC 285. (Zuffa LLC)

“My biggest thing that I would wanna see is that the UFC figures out a way to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “Or should I say, Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones. Because technically, Francis Ngannou is the – I don’t wanna say real champion, but he is still the real champ…Cause if we’re going by what Jon Jones said to ‘DC’, you were never really the champ. You were like a placeholder kind of thing, because he never actually beat him. When they were leading up to that fight, the rematch. Then same thing kind of applies here. You gotta keep the same energy.”

Sterling Hopes UFC Can Give Fans Jones Vs. Ngannou

Jones’ well-documented issues outside of the cage have threatened to derail his career on numerous occasions, and Cormier claimed the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title in 2015 after “Bones” was stripped of his belt.

“DC” went on to defend that title twice before meeting his rival in a rematch at UFC 214, where Cormier lost via stoppage but retained his title thanks to a failed drug test on the part of Jones. The 43-year-old defended that belt once more before moving up to heavyweight, and the final two fights of his MMA career against Stipe Miocic are the only time he lost to anyone other than Jones.

Regardless of the way “Bones” may feel about the legitimacy of his status as heavyweight champion, Sterling at least hopes that the UFC can bring back Ngannou to set up what would potentially be the biggest heavyweight fight in the history of the sport.

Ngannou vacated the UFC’s heavyweight title when he decided to test free agency. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

“It’s no disrespect to Jon. Jon is Jon. And I’m not saying Jon is scared, I’m not saying Francis is scared. I just hope the UFC does what the fans want and we don’t get another Fedor Emelianenko situation where he never got to fight Brock Lesnar. We never got to see the biggest and the baddest dudes on the planet that everyone was talking about get to go at it. I don’t want to see these guys fight when they’re both 42 and 43, that’s like…I don’t wanna see that. I wanna see it now, within the next year. That would be nice.”

What do you make of Sterling’s argument about why Jones should consider Ngannou to be the UFC’s heavyweight champion?

