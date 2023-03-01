Video: Aljamain Sterling Trains With ‘Bantamweight GOAT’ Dominick Cruz Ahead Of Henry Cejudo Fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has joined Aljamain Sterling’s camp for Sterling’s fight with Henry Cejudo.

Sterling and Cejudo are rumored to fight at UFC 288 later this year, although nothing has been formally announced by the promotion. Sterling recently underwent evaluation on a bicep injury but appears to be nearing a return to the Octagon ahead of schedule.

A few months ahead of the targeted May 6th pay-per-view, Sterling is using all of his resources to prepare for Cejudo. That includes Cruz, Cejudo’s last opponent before retiring at UFC 249.

Sterling recently teased a ‘meeting of the minds’ with Cruz as he begins the preliminary stages of his camp. He appears to be backing up his words with action.

Along with being one of the strongest minds in the fight game, Cruz also knows what Sterling could expect from Cejudo inside the cage.

Dominick Cruz Lends A Hand To Aljamain Sterling Ahead Of Henry Cejudo Clash

Watch below as Sterling and Cruz get some work in at the UFC Apex.

Cruz is looking ahead to his UFC return later this year after losing to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego last year. He currently doesn’t have a fight lined up but has ruled out retiring after the setback.

Cruz lost to Cejudo at UFC 249 via second-round TKO. He’s won two of his last three fights since.

Sterling will likely face more than just in-fight challenges against the returning Cejudo. A former bantamweight champion, Cejudo also has proven to play mind games with his opponents with his ‘king of cringe’ persona.

Sterling is taking advantage of his time working with an all-time great in Cruz, and he appears locked in ahead of his showdown with Cejudo later this year.

What is your reaction to Aljamain Sterling training with Dominick Cruz?