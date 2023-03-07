Anthony Smith Loves Slap Fighting & Names the ‘Jon Jones’ of the ‘Sport’

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith is a massive fan of professional slap fighting and Power Slap League.

Smith is set to return to the Octagon later this year in a UFC main event slot against Johnny Walker. He returns following a loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 and is looking to get back in the win column and into the title picture.

Smith, in addition to being a top UFC analyst and fighter, is also an avid slap fighting fan. This is in stark contrast to a vocal majority of the MMA community who feel Power Slap isn’t their cup of tea.

Smith plans to watch the finale of Power Slap Season 1 this weekend. His love for the sport hasn’t exactly been embraced by his supporters and the MMA community as a whole.

Anthony Smith’s Love Runs Deep

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Smith detailed his love for slap fighting and the backlash he’s received from some fans.

“I’ve never been roasted more than my love for slap fighting,” Smith said. “Before the slap league became a thing, I was already behind internet pay-per-views. If you dig deep enough in the interwebs, you’ll see fliers for underground slap-fighting leagues with a guest appearance from Anthony Smith…this was a thing my friends and I did before slap-fighting was even a thing. There were guys signed to Power Slap that I already knew…

“I’d do the pilot for free, I’d do the whole season for free.”

Smith was then asked to put his knowledge of slap fighting to the test, and name who is the GOAT of slap fighting.

“It’s a heavyweight that’s signed with a league in Missouri,” Smith answered. “I don’t remember his name, but he’s definitely in that league in Missouri. [Hunter Campbell] tried to sign him, but they’re in contracts.”

Despite its controversial reception, Dana White is happy with how Power Slap has progressed during its launch. Smith hopes to potentially earn a gig as an analyst for Power Slap, a position currently held by Michael Bisping and others.

Smith’s admission is an example that everyone is different in what they see as entertaining, and he intends to keep a keen eye on all of the slap-fighting action going forward.

