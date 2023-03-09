Bellator 292 will feature a Lightweight Championship main event between title holder Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson on March 8. MMA news has the weigh-in results and bout order here!

Nurmagomedov will defend the Bellator lightweight title for the first time this Friday. He won the championship after defeating Patricky Pitbull via unanimous decision at Bellator 288 on Nov. 18, 2022. The champion is also coming into his fight undefeated, with 16 wins. While Nurmagomedov has great success in Bellator, Henderson can be a challenging opponent. The former UFC Lightweight Champion is on a two-fight win streak and has the experience that may help him defeat Nurmagomedov.

Usman Nurmagomedov via Bellator MMA Youtube Channel

Nurmagomedov and Henderson are participating in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix, with the winner of the tournament earning $1 Million. The Bellator Lightweight Champion will also be up for grabs as the title will be defended until the end of the tournament. Bellator 292 co-main event will have Tofiq Musayev against Alexander Shabliy in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinals.

The card will also have Michael “Venom” Page fight Goiti Yamauchi in a welterweight bout. Yamauchi shared with Curtis Calhoun of MMA News that he feels he is a better fighter than Page and will prove it on Friday.

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson will occur on March 10 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main event will stream live on Showtime at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. For fans who don’t have Showtime, you must subscribe for $10.99, or you can get the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle for $11.99. The preliminary card will stream live for free on the Bellator MMA Youtube Channel at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Tickets for the event are on sale on Ticketmaster for as low as $50.

Benson Henderson via Bellator MMA

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson Weigh-In Results

Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Main Card -Lightweight Championship Bout/Quarterfinals of Lightweight Grand Prix: (C) Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Benson Henderson (154.6)

– Lightweight Bout/Quarterfinals of Lightweight Grand Prix: Tofiq Musayev (155) vs. Alexander Shabliy (154.4) Heavyweight Bout: Valentin Moldavsky (237.4) vs. Linton Vassell (239.4)

Welterweight Bout: Michael “Venom” Page (170.8) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170.6)

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA Youtube Channel, 7 PM ET/4 PM PT)