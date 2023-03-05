‘The Win By Bo Nickal Is Null And Void’: Twitter Reacts To Jamie Pickett’s Low Blow Accusations At UFC 285

The UFC debut of Bo Nickal was marred with a bit of controversy, in spite of how dominant it was.

Only being 3-0 as a pro, NCAA Division I wrestling standout Nickal was set to make his long-awaited debut at UFC 285, after decimating his two opponents on Dana White’s Contender Series. Not only did he take on the much more experienced Jamie Pickett, but he absolutely decimated his foe, earning a submission win in the first round while barely absorbing a strike.

Twitter Reacts To Bo Nickal ‘s Low Blow

As impressive as the win seemed at first glance, it was quickly filled with controversy, as it was revealed that the sequence which led to the ground exchange and eventual submission, began with a knee that Bo Nickal landed to the groin of Jamie Pickett, which went unnoticed by the referee. However, it did not go unnoticed by MMA Twitter, who offered mixed reactions to how much this impacted the outcome of the fight.

“Good performance from Nickal, but this was a clear groin shot, and it was a hard one,” wrote Jay Pettry.

“That was one of the worst non call fouls I’ve seen in awhile but damn Bo Nickal is good,” wrote UFC Superfan.

“That win by bo Nickal is null void that take down started off a very clear groin shot wtf lmao,” one user wrote.

“Bo Nickal basically runs over Pickett, largely as expected. Struggled just a bit to finish, but was too overwhelming. Pickett seemed to think maybe there was a low blow, but it didn’t matter,” tweeted Luke Thomas.

“That was a bad low-blow but Bo Nickal’s grappling is absolutely amazing to watch.The speed he got those hooks in was insane,” wrote the Weasel.

That was a bad low-blow but Bo Nickal's grappling is absolutely amazing to watch.



“WOW… Bo Nickal with a FANTASTIC shot to the groin…” said Jesse from Mexican Martial Arts.

“Bo Nickal dominate win is muddied by the fact he landed a low blow & then got the TD & sub,” said MMA Joey.

“Absolutely no one on the broadcast calling attention to Bo Nickal ‘s nut shot lol,” another user tweeted.

It will be interesting to see how this impacts the trajectory that Bo Nickal follows moving forward. Regardless of whether not an illegal blow was landed, there is no denying the raw talent and potential he posseses.

Do you think the low blow impacted the way the fight went?