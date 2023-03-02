Bo Nickal Questions Jamie Pickett’s “Professionalism” Ahead Of UFC 285

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal feels Jamie Pickett’s lack of knowledge about him could lead to his downfall.

Nickal and Pickett will square off on the UFC 285 main card Saturday night in Las Vegas. After a two-fight stint on Dana White’s Contender Series, Nickal will make his long-awaited promotional debut on a massive stage.

Pickett and Nickal were supposed to square off last year at UFC 282 before Nickal withdrew due to an injury. Leading up to the fight, Pickett admitted that he didn’t know anything about Nickal, despite the hype behind him and his accomplishments in collegiate wrestling.

Nickal feels that Pickett’s undervaluing of his skillset will come back to haunt him after this weekend.

Bo Nickal: Jamie Pickett Taking The Wrong Approach Ahead Of UFC 285

During his UFC 285 media day press conference, Nickal reacted to some of Pickett’s dismissive comments.

“I don’t think that’s a great approach,” Nickal said. “Definitely before I start a fight I’d study film on the guy. If he actually didn’t know who I was and accepted the fight, that doesn’t really make him look more professional or better in any way.

“But I’m not focused on how he looks at it, I’m just focused on what I need to do.”

Nickal’s two fights on DWCS lasted a combined 95 seconds, with first-round submissions of Donovan Beard and Zachary Borrego. He made his professional MMA debut last June in an appearance on iKon FC 3.

While Nickal’s potential is immense, Pickett tramples him when it comes to fighting experience. He’s fought six times in the UFC, and also fought in multiple stints on DWCS.

Nickal is arguably one of the most hyped prospects in UFC history. He adds to an exciting middleweight division and feels Pickett’s lack of knowledge shows he might be unprepared for their clash.

