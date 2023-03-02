Bo Nickal To Take Paddy Pimblett Route With Post-Fight Callouts

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is set to follow in the footsteps of lightweight star Paddy Pimblett when it comes to one common post-fight occurrence.

Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion out of Pennsylvania State University, will make his Octagon debut this weekend at the UFC 285 pay-per-view.

“The Allen Assassin” is looking to make the most of the spotlight granted to him by featuring on a Jon Jones-headlined card, something he can do by replicating the performances that netted him a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Bo Nickal landed two finishes in less than two minutes combined fight time on #DWCS 🤯@NoBickal is ready for his UFC debut SATURDAY at #UFC285! pic.twitter.com/IUWUgq4I5G — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2023

But in addition to his displays inside the cage, Nickal has made a splash outside of it on the microphone. He’s expressed confidence in defeating a number of established UFC names, including former champion Israel Adesanya and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Now, though, it appears that Nickal’s days of having the names of potential opponents on his lips are over.

Nickal Shares Pimblett Sentiment On Callouts

Post-fight callouts are essentially part of the furniture when it comes to the UFC, with victors more often than not looking to book their next outing. One exception has been Paddy Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion who’s risen to prominence in four appearances on MMA’s biggest stage.

Throughout his short stint in the promotion to date, “The Baddy” has refused to indulge in callouts, insisting that he doesn’t need to mention others when they consistently bring his name into conversation.

And during a pre-fight interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Nickal revealed that he’s adopted that mindset moving forward.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot. The callout thing is interesting,” Nickal said. “I think I’ve taken a different approach from before. I don’t really feel like it’s gonna be necessary to call people out. I already have a lot of people calling me out. My goal is to be the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world and just to continue to improve and get better. And I already have enough people calling me out. I don’t feel like I need to call anybody out.”

With that in mind, Nickal will plan on doing his talking with his action inside the Octagon.

And should he dispatch opponent Jamie Pickett in the same fashion he did against both Zachary Borrego and Donovan Beard on DWCS, it stands to reason that “The Allen Assassin” won’t be short on middleweights calling him out.

I can’t wait to fight it’s gonna be freakin sick — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) February 20, 2023

