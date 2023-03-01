Bruce Buffer On His Award-Winning Alcohol Brand – “I Want To Show Conor How To Do It The Proper Way”

It appears Conor McGregor may have a bit of competition in the alcohol business from none other than UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer.

“The Notorious” hasn’t fought since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, which was the Irishman’s second-straight loss to “The Diamond.” The 34-year-old has made sure to keeps fans updated on his recovery via social media, and it was recently announced that he’ll be coaching Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler.

Arguably the biggest star in UFC history, McGregor’s brash personality and success in the cage have allowed him to branch out into other industries beyond fighting. The majority ownership of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand reportedly sold for around $600 million in 2021, and advertising for the drink typically has a prominent place on UFC broadcasts.

Bruce Buffer Takes A Shot At Conor McGregor

Buffer’s own Puncher’s Chance Bourbon has also become a recent sponsor for the UFC, and during an appearance on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio the UFC ring announcer jokingly took a shot at McGregor.

McGregor sold majority ownership of Proper No. Twelve in 2021. (Antony Jones)

“We’ve won six gold medals,” Buffer said. “We just got called the Top 5 best sipping bourbon in America at its price range. And, it’s coming into Canada. So we’re going into Canada, Australia, England, it’s selling like hot cakes…The bourbon’s going great, I plan on building this into a very huge brand. It’s already getting built into a huge brand. And I always like to kid, I wanna show Conor how to do it the Proper way.”

The success of Proper No. Twelve hasn’t come without some complications for McGregor, as his former friend and teammate Artem Lobov sued the Irishman in an effort to obtain a share of the profits from the brand’s 2021 sale. “The Russian Hammer” claimed he was the one that gave McGregor the idea for the brand but refused the unnamed sum of money he was privately offered for his contribution.

No fight date has been announced as of yet, but the assumption is that McGregor and Chandler will meet in the cage at some point following the conclusion of the upcoming TUF season. The 34-year-old’s last victory came in 2020 when he stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in under a minute, while “Iron” is coming off his own losing effort against Poirier in one of the best fights of 2022.

What do you think of Buffer’s comment directed at McGregor and Proper No. Twelve?

