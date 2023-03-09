Cageside Medics Save Life Of 21-Year-Old MMA Fighter Who Goes Into Cardiac Arrest During Fight

An MMA fighter in Indiana had his life saved by cageside medical staff after the 21-year-old went into cardiac arrest during an amateur bout.

Competing at Southern Indiana Combat Production in Evansville, Indiana, Isaiah Abels was engaged in the third bout of his amateur career against Saevon Canto. The fight took a dire turn in the second round when Abels briefly landed a takedown before stepping forward to reengage with his opponent.

According to Isaiah’s brother Zach, things seemed to be going well for the undefeated fighter before his sudden collapse caused several moments of significant confusion.

“Isaiah took a step forward and collapsed to his knees,” Zach wrote on Facebook. “He was going into respiratory arrest. Soon after the fight was stopped. The ref had no idea what really happened thinking it was a typical stoppage. Clearly it wasn’t.”

MMA Fighter Transported To Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

The cageside medical staff acted quickly to restart Abels’ heart, which likely saved the 21-year-old’s life before he was then transported to the hospital.

“Isaiah wasn’t getting up because he was also going into cardiac arrest. Once the doctors and medics accessed the situation. They got his heart going as they assisted his breathing. We rushed to the hospital. A hour or so later Isaiah was stabilized.”

Abels was transported to the hospital after being treated by the event’s medical staff.

Southern Indiana Combat Production released a statement after the incident where the promotion wished Abels a quick recovery, while also praising the efforts of the cageside doctors and hospital staff that cared for the undefeated fighter.

Abels’ fight with Canto was the third bout of his amateur MMA career, which began in 2021. The 21-year-old debuted by stopping James Ferguson with strikes in the third round before winning a unanimous decision over Rahul Gupta last June.

