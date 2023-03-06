Chael Sonnen: ‘UFC 285 Was One Of Jon Jones’ Worst Performances’

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has provided a unique take on Jon Jones’ triumphant return performance this past weekend.

In the UFC 285 main event, the promotion crowned its eighth two-division champion. Joining Randy Couture and Daniel Cormier as the third individual to find success at both light heavyweight and heavyweight in the Octagon was Jones.

After a layoff that spanned over three years, the former two-time 205-pound kingpin picked up where he left off in terms of dominance, this time in a new environment. In what was his heavyweight debut, Jones decimated former interim titleholder and #1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane to lay claim to the vacant belt.

Image: Wade Vandervort

While some had pointed to Gane as the stiffest test available for “Bones” at heavyweight owing to his technical and elusive striking style, which he forged through an undefeated career in Muay Thai prior to his MMA transition, Jones ran through the Frenchman in just over two minutes.

But although Jones’ quick submission victory has cemented him as the greatest of all time in the eyes of many, one of his former opponents has taken a more critical approach when reflecting on his comeback performance.

Sonnen Claims Jones’ Takedown Was “Sloppiest” Of UFC 285

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen gave his assessment of Jon Jones’ long-awaited return to action inside T-Mobile Arena.

Despite the heavy wave of plaudits heading Jones’ way ever since he ascended to the heavyweight throne at the first time of trying, “The American Gangster” reached a different conclusion to most regarding his former rival’s comeback.

“It’s a very interesting position that Jon has found himself in. Last night is the worst we’ve seen Jon Jones perform aside from his match with ‘OSP’ (Ovince Saint Preux),” Sonnen said. “That was the single worst version of Jon Jones the sport has ever seen. I bring that up because it went all five rounds. Jon won all five rounds; he won the strength battle, the conditioning battle, the understanding battle, the striking battle, and the grappling battle, and that was his worst performance.

“So, now let’s go ahead and take a look at last night. The takedown that Jon got was clumsy. It wasn’t on purpose. That wasn’t a plan. That wasn’t something that was drilled. It was clumsy,” Sonnen continued. “When Jon got him down to the canvas with what was easily the sloppiest takedown in the night, possibly the sloppiest takedown in the history of the division, Ciryl didn’t know what to do.”

But while he isn’t placing Jones’ victory over Gane among the Rochester native’s best displays, Sonnen did give the new heavyweight king credit for one aspect of his showing at UFC 285.

“Keeping Ciryl down and having that pressure with the hips, I must concede, was very good; very good technique,” Sonnen admitted.

Although he may not have exactly impressed Sonnen, Jones exited the Octagon this past Saturday with a new piece of gold for his trophy cabinet. Next, “Bones” will look to add a successful first heavyweight defense to his already illustrious résumé.

Image: @ufc/Twitter

What do you make of Chael Sonnen’s take on Jon Jones’ performance at UFC 285?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.