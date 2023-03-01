Chael Sonnen Blasts “Scumbag” Nurse Amid Islam Makhachev I.V. Controversy

Former UFC Middleweight Championship challenger Chael Sonnen recently made some bold statements regarding Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 284, Makhachev retained his UFC Lightweight Championship via unanimous decision against Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. The main event has since become mired by controversy due to the Dagestani star’s alleged I.V. use prior to the fight.

Both UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker and Volkanovski’s trainer, Joe Lopez, have openly accused Makhachev of I.V. use. Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also weighed in on the matter, seemingly confirming the I.V. usage before deleting the tweet in question.

Chael Sonnen recently had some choice words for an unnamed individual allegedly involved in the matter.

“Scumbag” – Chael Sonnen On I.V. Situation

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chael Sonnen discussed the ongoing I.V. debate. ‘The Bad Guy’ claimed to know whether or not Makhachev did indeed use one pre-fight. However, he made very clear he was not going to divulge the info when questioned by Helwani.

‘The American Gangster’ went on to be critical of the nurse allegedly involved in the situation. He cited her potential involvement in outing the rumored I.V. use as “no good.”

“Well, I’m not going to answer. I will just share with you, whoever the bigmouth nurse is that thinks this is gonna be her 15 minutes of fame, she’s a scumbag, she should’ve never opened her mouth. If she comes into somebody’s room, and she takes a fee, and she’s doing something that’s a medical procedure that she deems is appropriate and necessary and then later finds out it’s [cheating] and then speaks up to Dan Hooker and the gang, she’s no good.” – Chael Sonnen

Despite his victory over Volkanovski, Makhachev is still No.2 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. The fight was initially billed as being for both Makhachev’s title and ‘The Great’s No.1 ranking.

As impressive as the Dagestani phenom’s first title defense was, its potential legacy appears to’ve been sullied for now.

