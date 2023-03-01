Chael Sonnen Predicts That Jon Jones Is Injured Going Into UFC 285: “His Bones And Joints Are Weak”

Former UFC trash-talk master Chael Sonnen does not appear to be very optimistic in regards to Jon Jones’ health.

Sonnen and ‘Bones’ have seemingly never seen eye to eye, famously bickering on The Ultimate Fighter before settling the score at UFC 159. There, Jones viciously TKO’d Sonnen in the first round with a series of merciless punches and elbows. Had the fight made it past the first, Sonnen likely would’ve been declared the winner due to ‘Bones’ almost losing his toe in a freak mat accident.

At UFC 285, Jones will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, having spent the past three years beefing up to heavyweight. The longtime light heavyweight kingpin will get a crack at the the UFC Heavyweight Championship immediately upon return when he faces No.1 contender Ciryl Gane.

Images: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC & UFC/YouTube

According to ‘The Bad Guy’, the recent UFC Embedded episodes for this weekend’s event highlight a potential problem for ‘Bones’.

“He’s In Recovery Mode” – Chael Sonnen On Jon Jones

Taking to Twitter, ‘The American Gangster’ suggested that Jones is possibly in bad health at the moment. Sonnen explained that Jones’ emphasis on pool workouts of late is an indicator of joint stress. Pool sessions are normally reserved for low-impact, recovery-focused training.

“Watched the 2 embedded’s that are out. His bones and joints are weak, both episodes he is in the pool. Pool workouts are for injured and low impact. He is in recovery mode,” Sonnen wrote.

Watched the 2 embedded's that are out. His bones and joints are weak, both episodes he is in the pool. Pool workouts are for injured and low impact. He is in recovery mode. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 28, 2023

At 35, and with more than decade of MMA wear-and-tear on his body, it’s not implausible Jones could be dealing with joint pain. Furthermore, the added bulk and heavy emphasis on powerlifting in recent years could’ve lead to additional aches and pains for the MMA GOAT-contender.

However, considering it’s less than a week out from his first fight in three years, Jones could well just be taking it easy and resting up for the big event.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take on Jon Jones’ training?