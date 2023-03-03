Charles Oliveira Mocks Conor McGregor After Irishman Tweets And Deletes Series Of Insults

Charles Oliveira has issued a response to Conor McGregor after the former two-division champion deleted a series of tweets directed at the Brazilian.

“The Notorious” has been on the sidelines for well over a year after suffering an ankle injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor is also several years removed from the last time he fought for a UFC belt, but the 34-year-old will be hoping to jump right back into the lightweight title picture if he can defeat Michael Chandler after the two serve as coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

The announcement that McGregor would be coaching TUF and (presumably) fighting Chandler at an unannounced date has resulted in plenty of discussion online, and Former UFC Lightweight Champion Oliveira shared his thoughts on the matchup during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour.

“Do Bronx” was happy to admit that McGregor promotes fights well but said he wouldn’t be able to beat Chandler, which resulted in a tirade of insulting tweets from the Irishman that have since been deleted.

Oliveira Mocks McGregor For Deleting Tweets

It didn’t take long for Oliveira to notice that McGregor had deleted the insults directed at him, and the 33-year-old was happy to issue his own response on Twitter.

Can't keep a simple tweet (you deleted Conor). Chandler will mop youhttps://t.co/btjTMYiMAe pic.twitter.com/nsAlrd3hl2 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) March 2, 2023

“Can’t keep a simple tweet (you deleted Conor). Chandler will mop you”

McGregor will be looking to reestablish himself in the UFC’s lightweight division when he returns against Chandler, but Oliveira is still very much in the lightweight title picture. “Do Bronx” lost his lightweight title and had a lengthy win streak snapped by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, but the Brazilian is scheduled to meet with #4-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 288.

The matchup between Oliveira and Dariush could potentially decide the next challenger for the UFC’s lightweight belt, but that may depend on whether or not Makhachev has a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski first.

What do you think of Oliveira’s response to McGregor deleting the tweets directed at him?