Ciryl Gane Asserts Health Of Hand In Interview Before UFC 285

A recent interview with Ciryl Gane appears to dismiss recent concerns that the 32-year-old might be carrying a hand injury into his title fight at UFC 285.

“Bon Gamin” will welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division when the two fighters meet for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285. Gane is a former interim heavyweight champion but came up short in his bid to unify the heavyweight titles against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, which stands as the only loss of his MMA career.

There’s been plenty of discussion around the style matchup between Gane and Jones leading up to their fight, but a photo recently making the rounds online also sparked some concern that the former interim champion might be carrying a hand injury.

Does Ciryl Gane have a broken hand? pic.twitter.com/CSW2N2GTQ6 — cotydankh (@CotyJitsu) March 2, 2023

Ciryl Gane Says Hand Is Fully Recovered

Gane did have hand surgery last September following his knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa, but footage from an interview with James Lynch looks to have eliminated any concerns about the 32-year-old potentially being injured.

Gane was asked how his hand was doing weeks back when he spoke with @LynchOnSports. You can tell in this video that it looks no different than in the one photo that’s going around. You’re crazy if you think Gane is going into Saturday night with a shattered right hand. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/54sGB9V1Yz — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) March 2, 2023

“No, it’s okay now. No, I did already some sparring, I did already some exercise on the bag, heavy bag. Big punch. No, I’m okay with my hand. My hand is fixed.”

Even though Jon Jones will be fighting for the first time in more than three years and is moving up to a new weight class, Gane will need to be at his best if he wants to become the first man to best the former light heavyweight champion.

Most assume that “Bon Gamin” will carry a striking advantage into the matchup, but Gane’s struggles against Ngannou’s wrestling at UFC 270 have left many fans wondering if Jones will choose to utilize his own grappling skills.

The bout for the vacant heavyweight title will serve as the headliner for a stacked UFC 285 main card, which also includes a co-main event where Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Alexa Grasso.

