Ciryl Gane Explains Why Jon Jones Will Fail Where Francis Ngannou Succeeded

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has dismissed one narrative heading into his main event with the returning Jon Jones this weekend.

At UFC 285, Gane will welcome Jones back to the Octagon after over three years away. While the former two-time light heavyweight champion will look to make a successful comeback and achieve championship glory in a second weight class, “Bon Gamin” is on the path to redemption.

Despite a short mixed martial arts career thus far, Gane has already made one failed bid for the heavyweight crown on the sport’s biggest stage. Having had the interim strap wrapped around his waist in 2021, the Frenchman collided with Francis Ngannou in a unification showdown last January at UFC 270.

While the challenger was able to pull away in the early rounds through his technical and elusive striking game, “The Predator” managed to turn the tide with his wrestling en route to a unanimous decision verdict.

Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Although Gane has since rebounded by knocking out Tai Tuivasa in a wild brawl at UFC Paris, nothing has been seen regarding the Frenchman’s development in the grappling department since his sole setback in professional MMA.

With that, many who are backing Jones to take the vacant belt home with him come March 4 are doing so with the expectation that his wrestling ability will prove too much for Gane.

The #1-ranked heavyweight contender, though, has explained why that won’t be the case inside T-Mobile Arena.

Gane: I’ll Be “Aware” Of Jones’ Wrestling

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of his blockbuster pay-per-view headliner this weekend, Gane was asked to identify the reason why he doesn’t expect Jones to find the same success that now-free agent Ngannou did in Anaheim.

The former undefeated Muay Thai pro pointed to the difference in pre-fight preparation, noting that he wasn’t “aware” of the Cameroonian’s wrestling game and plan prior to their UFC 270 clash.

“(Jones won’t succeed) because this is kind of, the approach to the fight. During Francis Ngannou (fight), I did really bad (against his wrestling),” Gane admitted. “I was really not aware, I was really not focused on (his wrestling). And it took him two opportunities. Everybody talks about the wrestling, but I say that when he took the opportunities, he just used his power, but he don’t try to (put) me in danger.

“He don’t try to punch me, he don’t try to submit me; it was just about power. So, we spent a lot of time on the ground and he was on top because of the power,” Gane continued. “He’s a strong guy, and he’s a good wrestler. A lot of people disrespect the wrestling game of Francis.”

With that failure in mind, and given the heavy talk surrounding Jones’ possible intention to take things to the canvas on fight night, Gane insisted that he’ll be ready for whatever attacks the former 205-pound kingpin fires his way.

“So, (on Saturday), I’m going to be really aware about the wrestling game of Jon Jones,” Gane asserted.

Ahead of UFC 285, Jones has appeared largely dismissive of Gane’s skillset. While that’s included his renowned striking game, which he insisted isn’t better than a number of his previous opponents, “Bones” has also appeared confident about grappling exchanges having seen the Frenchman’s limited history with elite wrestlers.

Best wrestler he ever fought was Francis, that’s wild — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

How do you think Ciryl Gane will fare against Jon Jones’ wrestling attacks at UFC 285?

