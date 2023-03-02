Cody Garbrandt Feels “The Best Martial Artist” He’s Ever Been Ahead Of UFC 285 Return

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is confident that he’ll display his best martial arts form to date on his return this weekend.

While much of the attention on Saturday’s UFC 285 pay-per-view surrounds the long-awaited return of Jon Jones, Valentina Shevchenko’s eighth title defense, and the debut of the highly touted Bo Nickal, the card marks a crucial one for a number of others.

That’s certainly the case for Garbrandt, who’s struggled ever since winning the 135-pound gold with a five-round masterclass against Dominick Cruz in 2016. While that maintained his undefeated record at the time, “No Love” has since suffered five defeats in six fights.

With that in mind, UFC 285 marks an important outing for Garbrandt, who’s experienced one of the most drastic falls from contention in recent memory.

In his search for a rebound performance, Garbrandt will be returning to his former stomping ground having made a failed drop to flyweight last time out. But that’s not the only change for the 31-year-old, as he’ll also be making the walk with a new team by his side having made the move to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas last year.

With new surroundings, new personnel, and fresh motivation, Garbrandt expects to remind the division and the fans of his talents in emphatic fashion when he meets Trevin Jones inside T-Mobile Arena.

During a recent fight week interview with ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi, Garbrandt discussed how he’s had to adapt to a new environment ahead of his comeback at UFC 285.

Having settled in well at the Las Vegas gym, in which the likes of former champions Francis Ngannou, Jiří Procházka, and Miesha Tate have trained, Garbrandt believes he’s reached his best form to date.

“The move from Sacramento to Vegas was I got divorced, so we decided to come out to Vegas and co-parent,” Garbrandt said. “So, there was an adjustment period, trying to find new coaches and teammates. And I’m a creature of habit, so it was definitely challenging for me.

“But, I’m grateful those guys stepped up, and we meshed really well together. I truly believe that this is the best martial artist I’ve been to date; well-rounded, skilled, high level,” Garbrandt added.

With that confidence in mind, Garbrandt will hope to show his improvements when he takes to the Octagon for the first time since a knockout loss to Kai Kara-France in December 2021. Having had a pair of bouts with Rani Yahya fall through, in addition to Julio Arce withdrawing from UFC 285, “No Love” will face Jones on March 4.

Should Garbrandt return to the win column at the expense of “5 Star,” who has lost three in a row, it will mark a long-awaited rebound for a man who’s had his hand raised just once in over six years.

