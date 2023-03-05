Cody Garbrandt Reveals Neck Injury Suffered Hours Before UFC 285 Win

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt had a triumphant return at UFC 285, but he almost didn’t make it to the event.

Garbrandt defeated Trevin Jones via unanimous decision Saturday night at UFC 285. The win snapped a two-fight skid after an inactive calendar year in 2022.

Garbrandt, still in his physical prime at 31 years old, showed off impressive speed early on against Jones on the feet. He also incorporated his strong wrestling base to demonstrate his versatility inside the Octagon.

Garbrandt faded in the third and final round and was in brief trouble against Jones after taking some heavy shots. The quick decline in output left many fans and pundits questioning why he didn’t keep his foot on the gas in the final minutes.

Entering his return, Garbrandt revealed a series of issues in his personal life that postponed his fighting career. In addition, he didn’t enter the Octagon 100% physically after suffering a serious injury just hours before UFC 285.

Cody Garbrandt Suffered Neck Injury That Almost Canceled Fight

MMA Fighting

During his UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Garbrandt explained the neck injury he suffered before walking to the Octagon.

“I ended up injuring my neck, had a nerve block put in my neck last week, and I was in my last takedown in my warmup this morning. Ended up slamming my neck and losing all range of motion in my left arm,” Garbrandt said. “My arm and neck are still [hurting]…it’s never an ideal situation for us fighters.”

Garbrandt also said that he and his team considered pulling out of the fight after re-aggravating the injury during his warmup routine. This could’ve contributed to his light output in the third round.

Garbrandt was supposed to return last July against Rani Yahya in his bantamweight return before Yahya withdrew with an injury. Garbrandt wasn’t rescheduled for a fight until this weekend.

When asked if he’ll need an operation on his neck in the coming weeks, Garbrandt wasn’t sure of his prognosis. He seemed confident he’ll return to the cage later this year.

Before the win over Jones, Garbrandt suffered back-to-back losses to Rob Font and flyweight contender Kai Kara-France. After a brief trial at flyweight, he seems re-focused on a potential title run at 135lbs.

Garbrandt has been through a lot in and out of the cage over the past few years, and he didn’t let this latest physical setback deter him from victory.

