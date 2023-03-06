Cody Garbrandt Says “Love & Passion” For MMA Is Back After UFC 285 Win

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt appears to have his motivation and hunger back following his return to the win column this past weekend.

While the pair of titles on the line at the top of the UFC 285 pay-per-view card, in addition to appearances from Bo Nickal, Mateusz Gamrot, and Shavkat Rakhmonov, drew much of the attention prior to fight night, the featured prelim boasted one of the most intriguing storylines on offer.

In it, former 135-pound kingpin Garbrandt returned to action for the first time since December 2021. “No Love” entered what was perhaps a must-win contest on the back of a difficult 1-5 run accumulated since winning the title in 2016.

But on Saturday, Garbrandt bounced back with a calculated and composed display against a somewhat gun-shy Trevin Jones, whom the 31-year-old-old Ohio native outpointed on all three scorecards following a slow-paced affair.

While the manner of victory wasn’t the most notable or exciting on this past Saturday’s card, having his hand raised was all that mattered for Garbrandt, who’s insisted that his passion for the sport is back.

Garbrandt Rejuvenated Following UFC 285 Rebound

Garbrandt’s fall from grace represented one of the steepest tumbles down a divisional ladder in recent memory. While his title crowning against Dominick Cruz maintained his undefeated record, defeats to TJ Dillashaw, Pedro Munhoz, Rob Font, and Kai Kara-France left “No Love” far away from contention.

Given that run of form, as well as the difficulties he’s had in his personal life, it’s unsurprising that the MMA fire under Garbrandt dimmed at times.

But with a move to Las Vegas’ Xtreme Couture, where he’s trained under the guidance of Dewey Cooper, and a rebound victory at UFC 285, the former champ says the love has returned.

“Now we’re just correcting mistakes we made, move forward, and keep on climbing back to the top,” Garbrandt said during a post-fight interview with BT Sport. “I believe that the love and passion is back. Obviously, the hard work is always there. It’s what I was born to do, bred to do… The sport is amazing, it’s evolved so much. I’m just happy to get a good win and grow from that.”

While Garbrandt’s victory won’t exactly fire him back into contention immediately, with it coming against an unranked fighter who was already riding a three-fight skid, the goal for “No Love” was seemingly a platform with which he can push on from.

Moving forward, the 31-year-old will be targeting his first win streak since the opening blemish on his record was added in 2017 and a push back towards the upper echelon at 135 pounds.

Image: Dave Mandel/Sherdog

What did you make of Cody Garbrandt’s performance at UFC 285?

