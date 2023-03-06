Dan Hooker Claims He’s Had Increased USADA Visits Since Accusation Against Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker recently claimed that he’s been receiving increased visits from USADA since he accused Islam Makhachev of ‘cheating’ prior to his win over Alexander Volkanovski.

While the UFC 284 pay-per-view in Perth, Australia, last month concluded with a headliner that was widely praised for its entertaining and enthralling nature, the discussion since has taken a more severe turn owing to allegations made against the victor.

Hooker, a teammate of Volkanovski at City Kickboxing, directed a series of strongly worded tweets at Makhachev following the February 11 card, accusing the Dagestani of illegally utilizing an IV prior to fight night.

Islam is a cheat. https://t.co/bIdk13C26P — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

While there’s yet to be proof provided for the claims, Hooker has called out both USADA and the UFC since, suggesting that neither organization cares about what he perceives to be blatant rule-breaking.

And although he’s criticized the anti-doping agency for not taking action against Makhachev, he’s now claimed to have been the recipient of USADA’s wrath.

During an interview with The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, “The Hangman” appeared to imply that he’s been subjected to more tests since he first accused the lightweight titleholder of wrongdoing.

“I’ve had two or three knocks on my door at 6 a.m. by USADA, blood and p*ss, over the last couple of weeks. You think that’s a coincidence? That ain’t no coincidence, baby,” Hooker said. “On the same hand, you think I’m just gonna shut up and bite my tongue?

“Brother, I’ve almost had 50 knocks at my door… That’s a stranger coming into your house, asking you to pull down your pants and stare at your d*ck. You think I’m gonna sit silent while other guys are skirting the rules when I got some stranger knocking on my door, asking me to pull my pants down? … I ain’t playing this game,” Hooker added.

It’s worth noting that the USADA database currently shows zero tests for the New Zealand native since the start of the new year. Charles Johnson and Montana De La Rosa top the tally as of this writing with seven samples submitted apiece.

Hooker Explains Why He Couldn’t Bite His Tongue About “Cheat” Makhachev

While Hooker claims to have come under a larger USADA microscope than Makhachev despite the events he believe went down in Perth, “The Hangman” isn’t prepared to back down from his pursuit of justice for teammate Volkanovski.

In the same interview, Hooker provided insight into his decision to directly accuse Makhachev of cheating post-UFC 284, a move that came despite relative silence from the featherweight champ himself.

“When it came down to it, that was an incredibly close contest. That (Makhachev’s alleged cheating) could have been the difference in him having that moment,” Hooker claimed. “That could have been the difference in him (achieving) the greatest sporting accomplishment in Australian history; jumping on that cage with two belts on his shoulder.

“And for that guy to come down here to Australia and to steal that moment from Alex, I couldn’t bite my tongue… That p*ssed me off that he still has that title because he’s a cheat. He cheated Alex out of that title,” Hooker concluded.

Since Hooker first took to Twitter with the serious accusations, many fans and pundits have called for the #11-ranked lightweight to share the evidence he claims to have. But according to “The Hangman,” he won’t be releasing the “receipts” until he hears a firm address and denial from the Dagestani champion.

It seems clear that Hooker isn’t about to abandon his attempts to hold Makhachev accountable for the cheating he believes went on Down Under, and that’s in spite of his expectation that the UFC will punish him for the allegations.

