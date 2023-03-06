Dan Hooker Expects “Punishment” From UFC For Accusations Against Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker expects to face some form of consequences due to his allegations against champion Islam Makhachev last month.

At UFC 284, Makhachev emerged from enemy territory in Perth, Australia, with the 155-pound gold still in his possession. That was courtesy of a memorable five-round headliner versus featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, whom the Dagestani outpointed on all three scorecards.

But while the aftermath saw discussions surrounding the next challenger to Makhachev’s throne and his failure to usurp his fallen opponent on the pound-for-pound ladder, there was a more serious topic owing to a claim made by Hooker, a teammate of Volkanovski at City Kickboxing.

He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

In a series of tweets, Hooker labeled Makhachev a “cheating dog,” accusing him of hiring a nurse to illegally administer an IV prior to fight night.

With no evidence provided to support the allegations, members of Makhachev’s team have heavily refuted Hooker’s remarks. And although he claims to have proof of a clear indiscretion, “The Hangman” is prepared for the UFC to take action against him.

Hooker Willing To Face The Consequences

During a recent interview with The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, Hooker spoke in depth about the situation. While he doubled down on his firm claim that Makhachev has actions to answer for, the New Zealander suggested he’s likely to feel the wrath of UFC higher-ups instead.

“The UFC don’t care and USADA don’t care,” Hooker said. “Why do you think I’m the guy that come out and said something? I don’t care. You don’t think that I know there are gonna be consequences for what I said? You don’t think I’m gonna be punished for what I said? I just don’t care.

“Do I think that the UFC is gonna punish me in some way? Yeah, I’m sure they will. I’m sure they’ll give me tough matchups — whoop-dee-doo,” Hooker continued. “Ask the last 10 blokes I fought, they’re all tough matchups. Bring it on. You wanna give me tough matchups? Give me tough matchups… I’m not gonna blatantly see one of my teammates cheated out of a world title and not say anything.”

Difficult bookings would certainly be nothing new for Hooker, who has shared the Octagon with the likes of Makhachev, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Paul Felder, Gilbert Burns, and Edson Barboza since moving up to lightweight in 2017.

But given the firm denial from Makhachev’s team, it stands to reason that they’ll be after a sterner punishment for Hooker should his accusations be proved false.

You must be held accountable for such accusations — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 16, 2023

