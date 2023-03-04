Dana White Names The UFC’s ‘Hottest Prospect Since Khamzat Chimaev’

The UFC is a star-making promotion, and Dana White believes he knows who is next up.

While the latest ESPN deal took some of the pressure off of the White and the UFC to produce the next Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey-esque PPV star, there is still an obvious incentive for them to promote up and coming fighters and turn them into household names. There has been a recent influx of potential stars too, with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean O’Malley, and Paddy Pimblett, making big splashes with their respective fanbases.

Dana White Talks Bo Nickal’s Star Potential

There rarely seems to be a shortage of prospects who are looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC, and put themselves forward as the next big thing in the promotion. However, Dana White seems to already have an idea as to who is next line to be a star.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White was asked about NCAA Division I wrestling standout and 3-0 MMA fighter Bo Nickal, who was making his UFC debut after two fights on the Contender Series, at UFC 285, against Jamie Pickett. Here, the UFC President expressed serious faith in the upper-bound limits of Nickal, should he surpass the challenge he is facing in Pickett.

“(Nickal) is fighting a guy with a ton of experience, too. The kid he’s fighting has 21 fights or something, and Bo is 3-0. It’s a big step up for him, man. If he gets through this and flies through this test, who knows what (Nickal) is capable of. But there’s no doubt, he’s the hottest prospect in the sport right now,” White said. “He’s probably the hottest prospect since Khamzat Chimaev, you know what I mean?”

These are some pretty bold claims about someone who has yet to even make their UFC debut, but Dana White clearly has been impressed with what he has seen so far. Time will tell if Bo Nickal can live up the hype, or if he bit of more than he could chew.

Do you believe in the Bo Nickal hype train?

