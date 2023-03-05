Dana White Reveals Recent TUF Incident Between Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler

UFC President Dana White says things have heated up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter set.

McGregor and Chandler will clash in the Octagon later this year in a highly-anticipated matchup. Before they fight, they’re squaring off as coaches on TUF 31, which will debut in May.

This is McGregor’s second stint as a TUF coach and the first for Chandler, who called out McGregor for months before getting his wish granted. After the news broke of their pairing, things appeared to be cordial between the two sides.

But, amiability between McGregor and Chandler has run thin, and the pre-fight promotion of their future fight in the Octagon has already begun.

Dana White: Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler Don’t Like Each Other Now

During the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, White said things have taken a drastic turn in McGregor and Chandler’s relationship.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show. They don’t like each other now,” White said of McGregor/Chandler. “A lot of shit went down on Friday…the stuff that just happened, shouldn’t have happened…not good.”

White didn’t elaborate if the recent altercation between McGregor and Chandler turned physical or was strictly verbal.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Almost immediately after suffering the injury, McGregor remained in promoter mode and took personal shots at Poirier during his post-fight interview.

McGregor is fired up ahead of his return and is looking for his first win since Jan. 2020. He’s suffered back-to-back losses to Poirier.

As for Chandler, he’s looking to get back on track after a loss to Poirier in November at UFC 281. He’s lost three of his last four fights, albeit to some of the top names in the lightweight division.

TUF 31 will debut on May 30th. Until then, speculation will run rampant regarding what has and what will transpire between McGregor and Chandler behind the scenes.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.