Dana White Slams ‘Selective Outrage’ Media For Not Criticizing Arnold Schwarzenegger & Logan Paul’s Unregulated Slap Fighting Event

UFC President Dana White has once again hit back at the widespread criticism surrounding Power Slap, accusing the media of “selective outrage.”

As combat sports and mixed martial arts in particular continues to develop, as does the focus on protecting the health of fighters throughout their careers. In that sense, attention on the effects of concussions and the dangers of CTE have become a more prominent topic in recent years.

For those reasons, White’s latest venture has come under intense scrutiny.

Earlier this year, Power Slap debuted on TBS. The show is based on slap fighting, which has gained prominence in North America having initially built steam across the Atlantic in Europe.

Power Slap is airing with regulation courtesy of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, whose decision to approve slap fighting received immediate pushback from many in the community.

And criticism hasn’t waned since the show began, with many refuting claims that slap fighting is a sport. In particular, scrutiny has focused on the inevitable damage done to the competitors, with the activity eliminating any form of defense by design.

This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. @danawhite & @TBSNetwork should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What's next, "Who can survive a stabbing"? pic.twitter.com/jTENpUmJDd — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 19, 2023

But in spite of numerous medical professionals speaking out against Power Slap, the United States congress inquiring about the “terrible violence,” and a number of damning assessments being written by fans, fighters, and pundits alike, White is continuing to defend the ‘sport’.

White Continues Defense Of Widely Slammed Slap League

This week, White appeared at a press conference for the Power Slap 1 Finale. While the concluding event was initially scheduled for pay-per-view, it will now air for free. Many believe that move derives from the continuing viewership decline.

During the presser, White further commented on the negative reaction to Power Slap, which has been frequently promoted across UFC channels. According to the 53-year-old, the media’s focus on his new creation is an example of “selective outrage,” citing the lack of attention for a similar, less-regulated slap fighting event as evidence.

“With slap, the media’s been incredible. The media’s been incredible through this thing,” White said. “Selective outrage. That’s what’s happened here with Power Slap, selective outrage. Slapping has been around for 10 years, right? Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger had a slap event, unregulated, no medicals, no nothing, right? Nobody said boo. There wasn’t one story written.

“We do the right thing, we go for approval, we test, we invest millions of dollars in it, we make it safe, we go through the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and everybody is outraged. ‘This is disgusting! This should never happen!’ Selective outrage,” White added.

While Power Slap has created increased talk of the controversial activity, slap fighting got its first taste of mainstream attention last March, when YouTube figure Logan Paul and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted the Slap Fighting Championship.

Although that marked a one-off event, Power Slap’s first season has run for a number of episodes ahead of the finale this weekend. Given the ongoing outrage, it remains to be seen whether the show becomes as long-tenured as White hopes.

And in spite of White’s use of the NSAC’s decision to approve Power Slap, the commission’s former chair recently expressed regret, admitting that he “made a mistake.”

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

What do you make of Dana White’s latest defense for Power Slap?

