Daniel Cormier Hints Alexa Grasso’s Reign Will Be Short Without Improvement In One Area

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has identified one part of Alexa Grasso’s game that needs work following her recent title crowning.

While much of the anticipation heading into the UFC 285 pay-per-view came courtesy of Jon Jones’ long-awaited return and ultimately successful bid for championship glory in a new weight class, it was a different title challenger who delivered the most shocking moment of the night.

In the co-main event, Grasso marked the eighth woman to attempt to end the lengthy flyweight rule of Valentina Shevchenko. While the likes of Jessica Eye, Katlyn Chookagian, Taila Santos, and Jéssica Andrade fell short, the Mexican achieved the feet in memorable fashion.

After a competitive first three rounds, Grasso capitalized on an ill-advised spinning kick from the champ, taking her back before locking in an incredibly tight face crank for the submission victory.

ALEXA GRASSO HAS SUBMITTED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO!!



WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 👑🇲🇽 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/t4HMH5vXnw — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

With that, celebrations are likely continuing in Grasso’s camp and her home country, which has had championship wins to celebrate at every pay-per-view event so far in 2023.

But soon enough, the new flyweight queen’s attention will turn towards cementing her place on the throne with her first defense. Ahead of it, one former fighter who knows a thing or two about holding UFC gold has sent some advice the way of Grasso.

Cormier Names What Grasso Has To “Shore Up”

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier reflected on the UFC 285 card, which he provided color commentary for.

Discussing the flyweight belt changing hands in the co-main event, a result that stands as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, “DC” suggested that the bout highlighted one aspect of Grasso’s skillset that needs work should she target a lengthy stay on the 125-pound throne.

“She struggled in the takedown defense, and if she’s gonna extend this title reign, she will have to shore that up,” Cormier said.

The former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion did, however, credit Grasso for the way in which she continued pushing after returning to her feet.

“But she was taken down multiple times… continued to fight,” Cormier noted. “Every time she got to her feet, she did a great job of landing on Shevchenko to the point (where) Valentina started to make mistakes.”

Given the contenders in her division, a firmer takedown defense could be crucial for Grasso. In addition to Taila Santos, who had success on the ground against Shevchenko last year, elite grappler Erin Blanchfield has marked herself as one of the leading names in the title picture.

After battering and submitting Molly McCann on the ground at UFC 281 last November, “Cold Blooded” climbed the ladder last month by taking down and forcing a tap from former strawweight champ Jéssica Andrade in the main event of UFC Vegas 69.

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL 😤@Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

But if Shevchenko has her way, Grasso will have to record a second victory over “Bullet” before focusing on threats from elsewhere in the division.

