Daniel Cormier Predicts the ‘X-Factor’ That Could Make-Or-Break Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier recently shared a key issue in the Jon Jones/Ciryl Gane fight.
‘Bones’ will make his long-awaited heavyweight debut this weekend at UFC 285 in a bid to become a champion in two divisions. The longtime light heavyweight ace could match, and potentially once again better, his longtime rival Cormier should he also attain two-division glory.
For Ciryl Gane, UFC 285 marks a shot at redemption. Last year, at UFC 270, ‘Bon Gamin’ fell to then-champion Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision. Despite having the advantage on the feet due to ‘The Predator’s knee injury, Gane fell victim to the Cameroonian’s wrestling and was ill-equipped for combat on the ground.
Against a master wrestler and ground-and-pound aficionado like Jones, Gane will either reveal major improvements or potentially suffer a similar fate.
“He’s Got That Dog In Him” – Daniel Cormier On Ciryl Gane
On a recent edition of DC & RC, Cormier noted that Jones has a history of securing takedowns and dominating big fighters on the outside. However, Jones has never faced someone as large and powerful as Gane, who will likely enjoy a weight advantage in their clash.
‘DC’ also highlighted Gane’s resilience and unpredictability in the Octagon. He used Gane’s UFC Paris victory over Tai Tuivasa last year as a key example, noting ‘Bon Gamin’s vicious comeback after getting dropped by ‘Bam Bam’.
Jones vs. Gane continues to stump pundits and fans alike when it comes to predicting a likely winner. The highly-anticipated showdown finally comes to a head this weekend. The bout is expected to bring some much-needed stability to the heavyweight scene.
Do you think Jon Jones can get the better of Ciryl Gane?
Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.