Darren Till Confirms He Asked For UFC Release, Reveals Future Plans

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till has confirmed that he asked for and has been granted his release from the promotion.

On Tuesday, one of the biggest talking points in the MMA community surrounded the future of Till. That came after UFC Roster Watch, a Twitter bot account that tracks additions and removals from the fan rankings pool, noted his exit.

Although that often points to fighters departing the UFC altogether, there have been instances of USADA testing pool withdrawals and planned inactivity leading to removal, with the latter being the case for Scottish flyweight Joanne Wood.

But now, Till has confirmed that his removal wasn’t down to the same circumstances as his fellow UK fighter. On Twitter, “The Gorilla” addressed his fans, revealing that he asked to be released from his UFC contract in order to focus on other things for the “foreseeable future.”

Despite that, the Liverpool native insisted that he still shares a good relationship with the UFC higher-ups. He also hinted at a future return, writing that he’s “not going anywhere” and maintains lofty ambitions in the cage.

“What’s happening everyone, Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as f*ck. I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other sh*t for the foreseeable,” Till wrote. “They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate. I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back.”

What’s happening everyone,

Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck.

I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable,

They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. 🦍 — Frank Till (@darrentill2) March 1, 2023

While Till’s post seemingly implied that he’s still targeting success inside the Octagon, he has appeared willing to consider other avenues in the past. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old admitted he was open to exiting the UFC and possibly competing under the PFL banner.

The remarks came a few months after Brendan Loughnane, Till’s compatriot, friend, and recent training partner in Thailand, secured championship glory in the PFL. Having fallen in the semifinals the year prior, the featherweight fighter went all the way in 2022, bagging the title and $1 million prize money courtesy of a fourth-round TKO victory over Bubba Jenkins.

Having left the UFC behind for the time being, rumors will no doubt swirl over a possible arrival in the SmartCage.

Till’s Release Comes After A Difficult Run

While he was once touted as Britain’s finest prospect and a sure-fire future champion on MMA’s biggest stage, Till has struggled to realize his potential in the UFC.

“The Gorilla,” a one-time title challenger at 170 pounds, is going through a seriously tough run in his mixed martial arts career. Since extending his unblemished record with a win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in 2018, Till has suffered five defeats across his last six outings.

That rough patch includes an unsuccessful move to the middleweight division. Although it started on the right foot with a victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244, Till was subsequently beaten on the scorecards by Robert Whittaker and comfortably submitted by Derek Brunson.

The Liverpool native’s bad run continued in his most recent fight as he came up against rising South African contender Dricus du Plessis, who submitted Till in round three of their UFC 282 clash.

What do you think lies in Darren Till’s future following his UFC release?