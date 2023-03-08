Deiveson Figueiredo Targets Former UFC Champion For Bantamweight Debut

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants a massive name as he gets ready for his move to bantamweight.

Figueiredo is moving up to 135lbs after his loss to Brandon Moreno in their flyweight title tetralogy at UFC 283. He lost the fight via doctor’s stoppage after winning their third fight at UFC 270 last year.

Figueiredo was once considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world as the flyweight champion. After a series of rough weight cuts to 125lbs, Figueiredo is putting his health first and adds to an already stacked bantamweight division.

Figueiredo wants to make a splash with his first appearance at 135lbs in the form of UFC legend and former champion Dominick Cruz.

Deiveson Figueiredo Wants Dominick Cruz For UFC Return

USA Today

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Figueiredo explained the rationale behind calling out Cruz.

“I’ve talked to my manager after the fight and we came to the conclusion that Dominick Cruz would be a great fight,” Figueiredo said. “It would be a great first fight at 135. He’s a former champion, I’m a former champion, so it would be a guy with a name and high level to welcome me at 135. That would be great…

“Dominick moves a lot and we know we would have to cut his movement,” Figueiredo continued. “I would 100 percent explore that and train a lot of wrestling. I’ve been training jiu-jitsu a lot, and would train a lot of wrestling too, especially defensive wrestling. Dude is a legend and I know he’s an excellent fighter, he can take people down. I’d block his takedowns and box him hard.”

Cruz hasn’t responded to Figueiredo’s callout publically. He last fought at UFC San Diego last year, losing via knockout to Marlon Vera.

Before the loss to Vera, Cruz seemed rejuvenated with back-to-back wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He ended a four-year hiatus to face Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight belt at UFC 249 in 2020.

Figueiredo and Cruz don’t have fights lined up for the upcoming months, so the possibility of them squaring off is notable. Figueiredo aims to return to the dominant fighter he once was, but the bantamweight division offers a new hill to climb.

All quotes from MMA Fighting