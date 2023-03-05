Derek Brunson Suggests He’s Retiring In Cryptic Tweet After Loss At UFC 285

A tweet from Derek Brunson after his loss at UFC 285 appears to imply that the middleweight veteran might be hanging up his gloves.

The 39-year-old entered UFC 285 as the promotion’s #5-ranked middleweight contender, but Brunson was also coming off a knockout loss to former title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC 271. That setback snapped an impressive five-fight winning streak, however Brunson was given a tough task at UFC 285 to stop the surging Dricus Du Plessis.

Brunson had successfully fought back young up-and-comers previously in his UFC career, but “Stillknocks” proved too much for the 39-year-old to handle. The first round saw the South African struggle to contain the veteran’s wrestling game, but late in the second round Du Plessis dropped Brunson and battered him with strikes until his corner threw in the towel just before the rounded ended.

Brunson: “Thanks For All Who Watched My Career”

Even though he’s previously rallied from losing back-to-back fights, a tweet from Brunson after his loss to Du Plessis made it seem as if the UFC veteran might be calling it a career.

Thanks for all who watched my career . Crazy fight tonight . My corner decided to stop it in the after the second rounds. Congrats to my opponent . — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 5, 2023

If Brunson does intend to retire following his loss at UFC 285, it will signal the end of a professional MMA career that began all the way back in 2010. The North Carolina-native started his time in the sport out with a 9-0 record that included three wins in Strikeforce before suffering a pair of losses in 2012.

Brunson joined the UFC following those losses and made his debut at UFC 155 with a decision win over Chris Leben, and the 39-year-old remained a staple of the UFC’s middleweight division throughout his time in the promotion.

How will you remember Brunson’s MMA career if he is retiring after UFC 285?