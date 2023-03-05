‘If Herb Dean Wasn’t Going To Stop It, Glad Someone Did’: Twitter Reacts To Derek Brunson’s Corner Throwing In Towel At UFC 285

It is a rare scene that a UFC fight gets stopped because a corner threw in the towel, but it happened to Derek Brunson at UFC 285.

Brunson started off strong in his fight with Dricus du Plessis, ending the first round with a solid amount of ground control time. However caution was thrown to the wind in round two, with the wild slugfest ending as an exhausted Brunson lay on the canvas as the round ended, too battered to get up, even if his corner had not made the decision to throw in the towel.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis

While it is not unheard of to see corners stop fights in between rounds, it is extremely rare in MMA for an actual towel to be thrown in by the corner. So naturally, it would only make sense that the MMA community would have plenty of thoughts on the corner of Derek Brunson opting to do that against du Plessis.

“One hell of a stoppage by Derek Brunson’s corner to throw in the towel, especially right at the buzzer. You have to applaud that decision. Wish we saw it more. Brunson was taking heavy, heavy punishment from DDP,” wrote Shaun Al-Shatti

“God bless Derek Brunson’s corner for throwing in the towel. Genuinely mean that,” wrote Mookie Alexander.

“Derek Brunson’s corner throws in the towel at the end of Round 2. Good call.I had to double take. EXTREMELY rare that a corner throws in the towel. Honestly, can’t remember the last time it was done,” wrote Danny Segura.

“Derek Brunson’s corner threw in the towel! Bless them for caring about their fighter,” Shakiel Mahjouri tweeted.

“Good on Brunson’s corner. We say it over and over, don’t stigmatize stopping fights,” wrote Rodrigo Del Campo.

“GREAT corner stoppage. If Herb Dean wasn’t going to stop it, glad someone did,” said Matthew Wells.

“Good on Derek Brunson’s corner for doing what Herb Dean wouldn’t. The fight should’ve been called as a TKO after those last two punches right before the horn,” said David Bixenspan.

“Brilliant towel throw from the corner there. Brunson was lying there defenseless at the end. Thank god they realized it,” tweeted Robbie Fox.

“Brunson’s corner throws the towel. Good call, especially given Brunson is 39 years old,” Luke Thomas noted.

“Good on Brunson’s corner for throwing the towel. He was taking some major damage,” tweeted Aaron Bronsteter.

It can be hard for a corner to make the decision to throw in the towel, but it seems that a lot of people agree with the corner of Derek Brunson, in this instance. Ultimately it is hard to argue against people trying to look out for the health and safety of fighters who are too tough for their own good.

What were your thoughts on the corner stoppage at UFC 285?