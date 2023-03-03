Derek Brunson: ‘I Won’t Point-Fight Like Many In This Era’

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson insists he’s always searching for the finish, a frame of mind he sees as rare in this day and age.

This weekend, Brunson will make his first walk to the Octagon in over a year. Entering 2022, the 39-year-old was riding an impressive five-fight winning streak that included headline stoppage victories over the once highly touted Edmen Shahbazyan and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

While that run of form left him on the cusp of a title shot, Brunson’s ambitions were halted by Jared Cannonier, who battered him with elbows at UFC 271 to secure a championship opportunity of his own.

While Brunson previously outlined his intention to retire following two more bouts, with his plan including the contest against Cannonier and the subsequent title shot he expected with a win, he’s now changed his tune and is targeting as many as four outings in 2023.

The first stop on his journey of activity this year will be Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 this Saturday. There, he’ll meet charging South African contender Dricus du Plessis.

Come fight night, Brunson says he’ll be looking for any openings to stop “Stillknocks” in emphatic fashion. That mindset, Brunson believes, isn’t common in the current era of the fight game.

Brunson: ‘I Always Look For The Finish’

During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Brunson looked ahead to his 21st fight under the UFC banner. While it comes against a relative newcomer in du Plessis, the #10-ranked contender has quickly enhanced the reputation he gained in KSW and EFC Africa as an always entertaining fighter.

And with the South African pursuing the finish whenever he enters the cage, Brunson believes he can match that approach. But although the veteran thinks he and his opponent represent two stoppage-hunters occupying spots inside the middleweight top 10, he doesn’t see it as the norm.

“Swing. Go out there, do my thing, and win,” Brunson said of his targets come Saturday night. “I’m one of these guys who looks to go out and finish. I know a lot of guys in this era like to point-fight and just rack up points. But that’s been my whole thing. Like, if I’m taking you to the ground (or) if I’m on the feet, I’m always trying to finish you.”

While he fell short of securing his first fight for gold in MMA’s premier promotion last time out, Brunson has insisted that his downfall at UFC 271 derived from fatigue rather than a deteriorating skillset.

That’s something he’ll look to prove this weekend by stalling the rise of du Plessis. And judging by his remarks, as well as those from the Pretoria native, fans can likely expect a finish either way.

Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

