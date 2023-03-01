Dricus du Plessis Calls ‘Bulls**t’ After ‘American Khamzat’ Bo Nickal Bumps Him From UFC 285 Maincard

No.10-ranked UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis is not happy with his card placement for UFC 285.

This weekend, du Plessis will collide with the No.5-ranked Derek Brunson on the preliminary card. Bo Nickal, meanwhile, will make his UFC debut on the main card opposite Jamie Pickett.

Nickal turned plenty of heads during his run on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. In August 2022, ‘The Allen Assassin’ decimated Zachary Borrego, picking up the submission win with a rear-naked choke just over a minute into the first round. Nickal followed it up with a triangle choke submission win over Donovan Beard in less than a minute a month later.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Between his dominance in the cage and his brash, outspoken post-fight interviews, Nickal quickly became a much-talked about prospect in the middleweight division.

For du Plessis, the interest surrounding Nickal has come at a very frustrating cost.

“Three Performance Bonuses And I Get Booted Off The Card” – Dricus du Plessis

During a recent interaction with The Schmo, du Plessis was questioned on Bo Nickal’s rise to the UFC. The Schmo also mentioned how ‘The Allen Assassin’s aggressive, high-pressure wrestling style has drawn comparisons to Khamzat Chimaev.

In response, ‘Stillknocks’ highlighted Nickal’s placement on the main card, seemingly at the expense of du Plessis’ bout with Derek Brunson. While he confirmed there’s “no hate” towards Nickal, du Plessis made his frustrations with the situation clear.

“Maybe the UFC’s like ‘Listen, we have an American Khamzat here,'” du Plessis said. “But I think it’s bulls*** quite honest. This guy coming in here, making his pro debut [sic], his UFC debut fighting on the main card. I’ve had four fights, three performance bonuses and I get booted off the card, but no hate, it’s not his fault. He’s only here to fight but you know, the proof’s in the pudding, once you get under those lights, let’s see how you perform then.”

‘Stillknocks’ last fought at UFC 282, where he submitted Darren Till with a face crank in the third round. The fight ultimately marked ‘The Gorilla’s last outing in the Octagon for now as he was recently released from his contract.

Image: Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

Du Plessis’ upcoming clash with Derek Brunson presents an exciting opportunity to leap up the rankings should be defeat ‘The One’. For Nickal, meanwhile, his clash with Jamie Pickett is an absolute must-win considering the immense level of hype surrounding him at the moment.

Which middleweight clash are you looking forward to more at UFC 285?