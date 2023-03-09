Dricus Du Plessis “Didn’t Believe” Fight With Derek Brunson Was Over

Dricus Du Plessis scored the biggest win of his UFC career against Derek Brunson at UFC 285, but the South African initially had no idea the fight had ended.

The 29-year-old entered his matchup with the “The One” having already collected four victories and three finishes since joining the UFC in 2020. Things admittedly didn’t look great for Du Plessis in the first round of the fight, as Brunson was able to use his wrestling to secure top position in an effort to wear out his younger opponent.

Both middleweights looked tired heading into the second round, which produced some wild action that ended with Du Plessis hammering away at his opponent until the bell sounded. Brunson’s corner acted quickly to throw in the towel and stop the fight, but “Stillknocks” told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that it took him a minute to realize he’d won.

“At the end of the second, I didn’t know the fight was over,” Du Plessis explained. “I didn’t know the fight was over. And my corner came in and they were like ‘Do you want a chair?’ And I said ‘Well of course I want a chair, it’s the break.’ And my coach was like ‘No, he doesn’t want a chair.’ I’m like ‘When did we discuss this? I need a chair…give me some advice, I guess I’m doing everything perfect.’ And he looked at me, and he said ‘Oh, aren’t you happy you won the fight?’ And I didn’t believe him. I went to the commission guy and said ‘Listen, is the fight over?’ And that’s only when I started celebrating, because I didn’t know the fight was over.”

Du Plessis Was Prepared To Finish Brunson In Third Round

Du Plessis claims he was fully prepared to pick up where he left off if the third round had started, but he also agrees with the decision Brunson’s corner made to protect their fighter by throwing in the towel.

Things got a bit wild in the second round between Du Plessis and Brunson at UFC 285. (Zuffa LLC)

“I just thought ‘My man, you are gonna have the worst third round of your life.’ I just thought, because I could feel he was fading that whole second round and I was ready to come out in that third round. It wasn’t necessary for him to take any more damage, and I’m glad they stopped the fight.”

The matchup between top middleweights was surprisingly left off the UFC 285 main card to make room for the promotional debut of Bo Nickal, who scored a somewhat controversial victory over Jamie Pickett. Even though it occurred on the event’s prelims, the fight between Du Plessis and Brunson did hold some considerable stakes for the UFC’s middleweight title picture.

“Stillknocks” is now the UFC’s #6-ranked middleweight contender, and the division’s title will be on the line when Israel Adesanya tries to reclaim his belt in a rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

