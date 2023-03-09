Dricus Du Plessis Hoping To Fight Winner Of Alex Pereira Vs. Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis thinks that an undefeated start to his UFC career is enough to warrant a shot at the winner of the upcoming Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya rematch.

“Stillknocks” joined the UFC in 2020 after earning back-to-back stoppage wins, and so far the South African has yet to taste defeat in the Octagon. He finished his first two UFC opponents before earning a decision over Brad Tavares at UFC 276, which led to a jump up in competition when he took on former welterweight title challenger Darren Till at UFC 282.

Du Plessis submitted Till in the third round after overcoming some early adversity, and the 29-year-old recently stopped another top middleweight when Derek Brunson’s corner was forced to throw in the towel at UFC 285. Now the UFC’s #6-ranked middleweight, the South African was asked by Ariel Helwani if he could see himself fighting for the title next.

Du Plessis earned his fifth UFC victory by defeating Brunson. (Zuffa LLC)

“I think so, I don’t think that is too far fetched at all,” Du Plessis answered on The MMA Hour. “That’s why I’m saying the whole division is waiting to see what happens there, and everything just opened up. Everything just – like I said, I’ve been having a great time with the journey and I think everything will work out the way it should. And it has been, and it’s gonna keep on working out that way. I think now, the South African guy that most people in the division – I think – especially at the top didn’t even take note of, now they know.”

Du Plessis Open To Fighting Either Adesanya Or Pereira

Adesanya looked well on his way to defending his middleweight title at UFC 281 before being stopped by Pereira in the final round, and Du Plessis is open to facing whichever man comes out on top in their rematch at UFC 287.

“I think Izzy wins the fight. But you know, with Alex Pereira, with that guy you can just never count him out. We’ve seen that so many times, and it’s gonna be an interesting fight. I’m really looking forward to seeing who wins that fight. But I’m more than happy to – whoever wins the fight, step in there and face them. An Alex Pereiera fight is something that gets me very, very excited. But obviously fighting a name like Izzy who is one of the best middleweights to do it up until now would also be great. For me, it makes literally no difference which one wins and which one I get to fight.”

Pereira stopped Adesanya in the final round of their fight at UFC 281. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Prior to losing his belt against Pereira, Adesanya had defended the middleweight title five times against some of the division’s top fighters. Du Plessis would provide a fresh challenge for “The Last Stylebender” if he reclaims the title at UFC 287, but if Pereira defends his belt then the South African might also like the chance to test the former kickboxer’s takedown defense.

The fight between Adesanya and Pereira isn’t the only major rematch the UFC has on the immediate horizon, as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are scheduled to fight for the welterweight title at UFC 286. The headlining bout in London will be the third meeting between the two after Usman defeated Edwards in 2015 and “Rocky” got his revenge with a dramatic head kick knockout at UFC 278 to become welterweight champion.

Do you think that Du Plessis deserves to fight the winner of Pereira vs. Adesanya?

