Dricus Du Plessis Reacts To Being The Last Fight For Darren Till Before His UFC Release

UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis has reacted following Darren Till’s request to be released from his contract with the promotion.

On Wednesday, Till confirmed rumors surrounding his status, which emerged when his removal from the fan rankings pool was announced by the UFC Roster Watch account on Twitter.

“The Gorilla” noted that he has been released, but rather than that being the result of the UFC cutting him, Till revealed that he’d requested to be let go in order to sort out some other things for the “foreseeable” future.

What’s happening everyone,

Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck.

I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable,

They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. 🦍 — Frank Till (@darrentill2) March 1, 2023

Ever since reports of Till’s departure first arose, the MMA community has been speculating about what it means for the Liverpudlian’s future. Some have suggested that the one-time welterweight title challenger could make another promotion, such as the Professional Fighters League, his home.

One man who gave his take on the situation is a former opponent of Till’s, and he’s disappointed to see “The Gorilla” go.

Du Plessis Hoped To See ‘The Old Till’ Make Another Run

During a recent interview with James Lynch ahead of his first outing of 2023 this weekend at UFC 285, Dricus Du Plessis was asked for his thoughts on Till’s apparent release.

The rising South African contender, who’s surged to #10 in the rankings courtesy of a perfect 4-0 record inside the Octagon, branded the decision a “pity.” He noted his desire to have seen Till return to 170 pounds for a committed run in his former division.

“Yeah, I saw that. That would be a real pity,” Du Plessis said. “I was hoping that he’d get another shot and maybe, you know, tighten up his mind, tighten up everything, get the right people around him, and go back to 170 and give this another real shot. I don’t think there’s space for him at 185, but I really hoped the old Darren Till could go back to 170 and make another run.”

Du Plessis and Till shared the Octagon last December at UFC 282, with “Stillknocks” becoming the latest to put a dent in the Liverpool native’s record. Having previously gone 1-2 after transitioning to 185 pounds, Till’s woes were compounded by Du Plessis, who submitted him in the final round of their main card opener.

Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Now, it appears that Du Plessis has marked Till’s final opponent inside the Octagon — for now, at least.

While Till assesses his future and completes his plans away from the Octagon, Du Plessis will be looking to take another sizable step up the middleweight ladder this Saturday. At UFC 285, set for Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the Pretoria native will collide with another former opponent of Till’s in Brunson.

