Eddie Alvarez Explains Why Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is a “Mismatch”

Eddie Alvarez doesn’t feel the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight will be competitive.

McGregor and Chandler will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter in Las Vegas. After their coaching stints, they’ll square off in the Octagon in what is billed as one of the most hyped UFC matchups of 2023.

McGregor returns to the UFC after a two-year hiatus to recover from a nasty leg injury. He’ll likely return at welterweight long-term, but the weight for the Chandler fight hasn’t been determined or announced.

Alvarez is familiar with both McGregor and Chandler’s strengths and weaknesses. He had multiple battles with Chandler in Bellator and squared off with McGregor at UFC 205.

Despite the hype surrounding the fight, Alvarez doesn’t feel the fight will be a long, drawn-out battle.

Eddie Alvarez Predicts Conor McGregor KOs Michael Chandler

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Alvarez gave his breakdown for McGregor vs. Chandler.

“If I had to guess, Mike Chandler doesn’t wrestle,” Alvarez said. “If he stands with Conor, Conor’s going to knock him out. It’s a mismatch. Mike Chandler’s defense sucks. He doesn’t have good defense, boxing. He throws bombs, but Conor’s way too fast, way too quick to get hit with anything Mike Chandler is throwing. So I feel like, Mike should wrestle and wrestle quickly, and use that. And if he doesn’t, it’s going to be a bad night.”

While McGregor and Chandler near returns, Alvarez is also returning to fighting in a new venture. He recently signed with Bare Knuckle FC to face Chad Mendes later this year.

Chandler most recently lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 last November. He’s faced some of the top names during his UFC stint, including Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

Alvarez has a unique perspective on the upcoming McGregor/Chandler super fight, but he feels McGregor will hold a significant advantage inside the Octagon with his striking.

