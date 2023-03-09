Former MMA Fighter Jake Shields’ Twitter Account Banned In France After Offensive Remarks Against LGBTQ Community

It appears that former UFC title challenger Jake Shields’ Twitter account can no longer be viewed by users in France.

The 44-year-old has spent his post-fighting career becoming significantly more active on social media, and he’s never been shy about sharing his thought on a myriad of political and social issues. Although some fighters have expressed support for Shields in the past, more often than not he’s gotten into hot water for the things he posts online.

His views and comments have often resulted in some significant backlash, and apparently one of his recent posts went too far over the line in the view of the French government.

France is the first country where viewing my Twitter has been made illegal



Are any other countries banning peoples Social Media



Germany gives me a warning every week but never fully banned my account — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 8, 2023

Said being nonbinary is a mental disorder. Outlawed for that 🤦‍♂️ — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 8, 2023

Shields Reacts To His Twitter Ban In France

Unsurprisingly, Shields handled the ban well and was tremendously respectful of the French government’s decision to ban his Twitter account from the country.

I'm happy to be banned from this embarrassment of a country pic.twitter.com/VtM7E9ZdxT — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 8, 2023

The 44-year-old most recently made headlines for the viral brawl that occurred between him and former UFC fighter Mike Jackson. “The Truth” was released by the promotion shortly after that altercation, and Jackson immediately began exploring the idea of a boxing match with the former UFC title challenger.

Shields joined the UFC in 2010 after reigning as the Strikeforce middleweight champion, and he challenged Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title in just his second bout for the promotion. The decorated grappler left the UFC after eight fights to join World Series of Fighting, and he last competed in MMA in 2018 for the Professional Fighters League after it rebranded from WSOF.

What’s your reaction to the news that Jake Shields’ Twitter account has been banned in France?