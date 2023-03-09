Former NSAC Chair Regrets Sanctioning Slap Fighting/Power Slap: “I Made A Mistake”

A former chairman of the Nevada State Athletic Commission says Dana White and others convinced him to sanction professional slap fighting.

After watching Power Slap taking place in 2023, he has regrets regarding his decision to give the go-ahead to White and former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

Power Slap has been controversial since its inception, with controversy ramping up after White’s New Year’s Eve altercation with his wife. Power Slap underwent a one-week postponement despite some calling for the league’s cancelation altogether.

White worked for at least a year to get professional slap-fighting sanctioned in Nevada. After a lengthy back-and-forth with NSAC, slap-fighting was approved in the state of Nevada and Power Slap was launched.

Power Slap as a whole has been met with mixed reactions amongst the viewing public. Some feel competitors are at serious risk for brain injuries as a result of fighting in Power Slap.

In hindsight, former NSAC chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck wouldn’t have allowed Power Slap and slap fighting in Nevada.

Former NSAC Chair Stephen J. Cloobeck Regrets Approving Power Slap

During a recent interview with The Associated Press, Cloobeck reflected on his decision to give the green light to slap fighting.

“I made a mistake,” Cloobeck said. “I’m not happy about it.”

The controversy surrounding the brutality of Power Slap has made its way to the floors of the United States Congress and other high-profile environments. The league’s first scheduled pay-per-view, set for this Saturday, was changed to a free live stream in recent days.

Despite the mixed reception to Power Slap and slap fighting as a whole, some former and current UFC fighters have praised the concept. This includes Conor McGregor and Pearl Gonzalez, with the latter pitching to become Power Slap’s first female champion.

Power Slap intends on expanding into other markets around the United States and overseas, but they could encounter hurdles along the way. If the NSAC could go back in time to their decision to sanction Power Slap, they might’ve ruled to axe the concept.

All quotes from The Associated Press