Former UFC Fighter Beats Stage 4 Cancer In A Year, Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Former UFC fighter and WEC title challenger Mike Swick has posted an update on his cancer diagnosis, revealing that he’s now “cancer free.”

Swick, who competed in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions during his UFC career, hung up his gloves in 2015 following consecutive losses to Matt Brown and Alex Garcia.

Prior to that, “Quick” had his hand raised 10 times inside the Octagon, in addition to challenging for the inaugural WEC middleweight gold in 2004.

Since his retirement, Swick has maintained his presence in the sport by running his own gym in Phuket. The facility, AKA Thailand, is connected to the American Kickboxing Academy headquarters in California.

Early last year, Swick revealed troubling news. The MMA veteran announced that he was facing his “toughest and most aggressive battle” after being diagnosed with stage four leukemia lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that begins in the bone marrow.

Despite the stage four characterization noting that Swick was battling an extremely aggressive form of the disease, the 43-year-old recently revealed that he’s won the fight.

This week, Swick took to social media to reveal some incredibly good news. Just over a year on from his diagnosis, the former UFC contender is cancer free.

In a post showing his physical transformation from his diagnosis to receiving the all-clear, Swick provided a motivational message in light of his recovery.

“43 and Cancer Free! As you can see by the photo, I didn’t wait around for the test results… Very positive I was gonna win this battle somehow. It can come back and I can always get it later in life but I will be much more prepared and ready and can at least always say no matter what, I kicked it’s ass!” Swick wrote. “As you can see from my timeline the last year, it didn’t slow me down. It was tough but keeping a positive mindset and not allowing it to change my life anymore than it had to was important and kept my stress down and life moving forward.

“Stage 4 of the most aggressive and deadly form of Lymphoma Leukemia. (It) was not an easy thing to hear so young and healthy but I been a fighter since I was a kid and accepted the challenge and knew this post would come one day. Literally from the day I took that first selfie, I couldn’t wait to post this,” Swick added.

Swick also addressed the hope that his story will inspire those suffering from similar circumstances, offering his support in any way possible and thanking those who’ve done the same for him.

“I hope it’s inspiring to anyone facing the same situation or similar and if you have any questions comment below or DM me,” Swick said. “Many have been fighting this with me and many will be successful and live full happy lives after! Anything I can do to help will just make me more happy! Thanks for all the support! It’s been amazing! Love you all!”