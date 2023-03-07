Francis Ngannou: Jon Jones “Wasn’t Very Confident” In UFC 285 Title Win

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou feels Jon Jones might’ve been forced to take a rushed approach at UFC 285.

Jones defeated Ciryl Gane to earn the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 on Saturday night. He returned after a multi-year layoff and didn’t show any signs of ring rust, forcing Gane to tap to submission just minutes into the fight.

Jones fought for the vacant title after Ngannou parted ways with the UFC earlier this year. A long contract dispute ended with the sides going their separate ways and Ngannou pursuing other avenues.

Jones and Ngannou were expected to face off for the heavyweight title beginning in 2021, not long after Ngannou defended the belt against Gane at UFC 270. The fight never came to fruition and the likelihood that the fight happens is minuscule.

Despite his breakup with the UFC, Ngannou continues to pay close attention to the division he once reigned. He had a keen eye on the UFC 285 main event for as long as the fight lasted.

While Ngannou was impressed by Jones’ performance, he also pondered whether or not Jones would’ve faded quickly had he not gotten a quick submission.

Francis Ngannou Gives In-Depth Reaction To Jon Jones’ Win

During a recent video segment on his YouTube channel, Ngannou weighed in on how UFC 285 and Jones vs. Gane played out.

“I knew that if Jon Jones shows up in a good space mentally, not like his last two fights, he’s going to prevail in this fight, but I didn’t see this fight going this short,” Ngannou explained. “I think this fight could have been longer. I was surprised, though. I was surprised the way that the fight ended. And I think even seeing Ciryl’s reaction, he was surprised as well because he wasn’t even defending. He wasn’t thinking that a submission could come from where he was…

“That was quite a great performance from Jones,” Ngannou continued. “Not very surprising, because I knew that if I could out-wrestle Ciryl, Jon would be another story. He would have a hard night if Jon could lay in on him, but what I did notice is that Jon was rushing. Jon didn’t want to give him space, because I think he was afraid of something.”

Ngannou went on to speculate and opine why Jones might’ve opted for a fast start to the fight.

“Maybe he’d get exhausted at some point, not be able to grab him, so he was chasing him from the first minute to grab him,” Ngannou said. “It worked out pretty good, but it tells me something like he wasn’t very confident, he was rushing, which is good for him.”

Jones admitted after the fight that he was dealing with a minor injury entering the Octagon and said he felt his timing on the feet was off-kilter.

Tensions between Jones and Ngannou have thickened in recent weeks. After Ngannou sent a congratulatory tweet in Jones’ direction, Jones didn’t respond in kind.

Ngannou earned the heavyweight title over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 before defending it against Gane. He remains a free agent in MMA and is focused on an upcoming boxing debut.

As Jones prepares for a likely next fight against Miocic, a bout with Ngannou seems nothing more than a ‘what if’ in UFC lore. Ngannou still feels, despite being without a belt currently, he is the baddest man on the planet.

